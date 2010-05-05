Meet The Apple Fangirl or Fanboy Of Your Dreams At Cupidtino

Nick Ogawa



Finally, someone is launching a dating site exclusively for lovers of all things Apple: Cupidtino.The site purports to be in closed beta, with a full launch — exclusively on Apple platforms, of course — scheduled for June. It explains its purpose thus:

Cupidtino is a beautiful new dating site created for fans of Apple products by fans of Apple products! Why? Diehard Mac & Apple fans often have a lot in common – personalities, creative professions, a similar sense of style and aesthetics, taste, and of course a love for technology. We believe these are enough reasons for two people to meet and fall in love, and so we created the first Mac-inspired dating site to help you find other Machearts around you.

This looks very much like a hoax. On the other hand, this wouldn’t be the weirdest niche dating site out there.

(via Mashable)

