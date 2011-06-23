Meet The Appblaster, The Most Awesome iPhone Accessory This Year

Photo: Red5

This other-world laser gun is designed to be used with your iPhone for AR games.The triggers actuate two capacitive prongs to pop up to touch the iPhone screen, “firing” the gun.



The accessory is designed by AppToyz for use with its Alien Attack iOS game, but it will easily work with any other augmented reality app.

It currently sells for £19.99.

Have a look at it up close below.

