Meet The Appblaster, The Most Awesome iPhone Accessory This Year

Dylan Love
iblaster

Photo: Red5

This other-world laser gun is designed to be used with your iPhone for AR games.The triggers actuate two capacitive prongs to pop up to touch the iPhone screen, “firing” the gun.

The accessory is designed by AppToyz for use with its Alien Attack iOS game, but it will easily work with any other augmented reality app.

It currently sells for £19.99.

Have a look at it up close below.

Two triggers and an opening for your iPhone's camera.

The stock is removable.

Profile view.

It looks like a lot of fun.

Use it to save the world.

