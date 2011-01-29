Meet the Al Jazeera Correspondents Who Are Putting American Coverage Of The Egypt Crisis To Shame

The Arabic news channel Al Jazeera is owning the coverage of the unprecedented uprising happening right now in Egypt.

Owning.

Amazingly if you’re in the United States you can probably see Al Jazeera English online.

Twitter has been full the last day or so of people sending links to various live streams and apps that allow you to do just that.

As reported in the NY Times yesterday, Al Jazeera’s coverage over the last 15 years has helped to build a narrative regarding about everyday Arab suffering.

After some initial slow reporting, which resulted in rumours that the emir of Qatar and Al Jazeera founder, Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, and Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak struck a deal not to report on the protests Al Jazeera kicked into action and “was reporting from the streets in Cairo in its usual manic style.”

Since we’re just becoming familiar with them, and the whole world is watching, we thought you might want know more about the news anchors of the moment.

Shiulie Ghosh Born in Leeds, England, Shiulie Ghosh is one the main anchors reporting on Egypt from the international Al Jazeera headquarters in Doha, Qatar. After spending eight years at BBC in various positions, she joined ITV News in 1998, and then moved on to Al Jazeera English in 2006. Her past coverage of world events includes the Kosovo conflicts, where she covered the bombings carried out by NATO flight crews. She also covered the London Underground bombings in 2005 and the death of the Queen mother. Ayman Mohyeldin Ayman Mohyeldin is the lead correspond ant at Al Jazeera English -- he reported that the Egyptian police were trying to shut down the Cairo broadcasts of Al Jazeera. Born in Cairo, he has lived in Egypt, the United States, and currently resides in Gaza Previously, he worked for CNN and NBC in Washington. Some of his prized work includes covering the aftermath of the U.S.-Iraq invasion, part of which includes an Emmy nominated documentary on the daily lives of Iraqi citizens. He personally witnessed the handover of Saddam Hussein to an Iraqi judge, and was the first journalist to report on the tunnel network used for smuggling weapons, medicine, food, fuel, and people across the Egyptian Gaza border. Jane Dutton The Senior News Presenter in Al Jazeera's Doha bureau, Jane Dutton is one of the main correspondents reporting live from Cairo. Previously she has worked for CNN presenting the Morning International TV news, and also for CNBC and BBC World. Dan Nolan Dan Nolan is an Australian journalist, now an anchor based in the Doha bureau of Al Jazeera English. He is one of the correspondents reporting out of Cairo. He previously spent two years in Al Jazeera Bureau in Sydney, and before that a correspondent for Australia's Channel 10. He covered the 2007 South Korean hostage crisis from Kabul. Laura Kyle Born in England, Laura Kyle is an anchor on Al Jazeera English in Doha. Previously she was an anchor on CCTV, a major television network in China. She also wrote for the Chinese daily, 21st Century, while co-hosting a show on China Radio International. Rawya Rageh Rawya Rageh normally covers the Iraq Parliament for Al Jazeera English, but is reporting from Cairo during the crisis. She was previously oversaw all Egypt-related coverage for Al Jazeera. She has also covered the Saddam Hussein trial for the AP. Sherine Tadros Arab British reporter Sherine Tadros has been an reporter for Al Jazeera since 2005. Previously she was an executive producer at the Saudi-owned network Al-Arabiya. During the Irael-Gaza conflict that started in 2008, Tadros and her colleague Ayman Mohyeldin were the only English-language journalists reporting from inside Gaza.

