Meet The 899 NY State Employees Who Earn More Than David Paterson

People aren’t very happy with Gov. David Paterson’s record in the past few weeks, but take comfort in one thing. He’s not the biggest strain on state budgets.In fact, 899 New York state employees earned more in 2009 than the governor’s $178,509, according to data released yesterday by SeeThroughNY.net.
And you wonder how the state’s going to close the massive budget gap.
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”900-david-paterson-1″
title=”#900 David Paterson”
content=”Job: Governor
’09 Salary: $178,509
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9008c37f8b9a2712c30300/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”899-marc-v-shaw-2″
title=”#899 Marc V. Shaw”
content=”Job: Senior adviser to the Governor
’09 Salary: $178,615
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b98222d7f8b9a7465600300/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”892-bruce-w-murphy-3″
title=”#892 Bruce W. Murphy”
content=”Job: State trooper
’09 Salary: $179,302
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b984ee67f8b9ab86bf20200/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”886-wiley-c-hausam-4″
title=”#886 Wiley C. Hausam”
content=”Job: Director of the performing arts centre at Purchase College
’09 Salary: $179,506
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9847737f8b9a3f7a7a0b00/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”748-charlotte-hitchcock-5″
title=”#748 Charlotte Hitchcock”
content=”Job: Governor’s chief of staff
’09 Salary: $185,408
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9822bc7f8b9ad076210400/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”714-mark-koss-left-6″
title=”#714 Mark Koss (left)”
content=”Job: Major in the state police
’09 Salary: $187,674
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net
Photo: Evening Tribune“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b98273b7f8b9a3477880400/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”587-hal-d-payne-center-7″
title=”#587 Hal D Payne (centre)”
content=”Job: VP of Student Affairs at SUNY Buffalo
’09 Salary: $197,224
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net
Photo: SUNY“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b98482a7f8b9aaf7b9e0400/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”458-kathryn-costello-8″
title=”#458 Kathryn Costello”
content=”Job: VP of University Relations at SUNY Stonybrook
’09 Salary: $206,888
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9939227f8b9a661f510500/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”255-rich-conover-9″
title=”#255 Rich Conover”
content=”Job: Coach of women’s basketball team at SUNY Binghamton
’09 Salary: $237,117
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9849807f8b9abe7ae80900/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”215-richard-alba-10″
title=”#215 Richard Alba”
content=”Job: Sociology professor at CUNY Graduate College
’09 Salary: $246,252
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b993a1f7f8b9ab31f1e0300/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”163-william-brown-11″
title=”#163 William Brown”
content=”Job: Men’s basketball coach at SUNY Albany
’09 Salary: $263,186
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9945397f8b9a0821d70800/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”118-raudline-etienne-12″
title=”#118 Raudline Etienne”
content=”Job: CIO at the comptroller’s office
’09 Salary: $285,461
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net
Photo: Toigo Foundation“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9820737f8b9a29496d0200/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”116-stephen-shepard-13″
title=”#116 Stephen Shepard”
content=”Job: Dean of Journalism School at CUNY
’09 Salary: $286,273
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981f3c7f8b9a9065550100/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”88-professor-jennifer-raab-right-14″
title=”#88 Professor Jennifer Raab (right)”
content=”Job: President of Hunter College
’09 Salary: $306,399
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net
Photo: NY Social Diary“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981d407f8b9aaa64e40000/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”78-professor-michael-r-douglas-15″
title=”#78 Professor Michael R. Douglas”
content=”Job: Professor in theoretical physics at Stony Brook University
’09 Salary: $318,645
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981de17f8b9a65648e0300/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”57-fred-s-sganga-16″
title=”#57 Fred S. Sganga”
content=”Job: Assistant VP of Hospital Affairs at SUNY Stonybrook
’09 Salary: $350,221
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b984fee7f8b9a867c680500/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”30-turner-h-gill-jr-17″
title=”#30 Turner H Gill, Jr.”
content=”Job: Football coach at SUNY Buffalo
’09 Salary: $407,166
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981c707f8b9ad675420100/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”15-dr-harry-zinn-18″
title=”#15 Dr. Harry Zinn”
content=”Job: Assistant professor of abdominal imaging at SUNY Downstate Medical centre
’09 Salary: $318,645
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b993b6b7f8b9ad97bd50200/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”7-dr-jeffrey-s-borer-19″
title=”#7 Dr. Jeffrey S. Borer”
content=”Job: Visiting professor at SUNY Downstate Medical centre
’09 Salary: $604,503
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981ba57f8b9aa675430100/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”2-dr-alain-e-kaloyeros-20″
title=”#2 Dr. Alain E Kaloyeros”
content=”Job: VP of Nanoscience College at SUNY Albany.
’09 Salary: $734,353
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9819f37f8b9a9175730000/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”1-dr-stephen-onesti-21″
title=”#1 Dr. Stephen Onesti”
content=”Job: Chairman of the neuroscience department at SUNY Downstate Medical centre
’09 Salary: $958,047
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b60bef100000000004ba699/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”bonus-andrew-cuomo-22″
title=”Bonus: Andrew Cuomo”
content=”Job: Attorney General
’09 Salary: $151,089
Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/747a6c7994158a497749a300/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”see-more-23″
title=”See more…”
content="15 Reasons New York Is The Next Greece"
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bebf74c7f8b9aa17bc40300/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
