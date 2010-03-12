Meet The 899 NY State Employees Who Earn More Than David Paterson

Photo: AP

People aren’t very happy with Gov. David Paterson’s record in the past few weeks, but take comfort in one thing. He’s not the biggest strain on state budgets.In fact, 899 New York state employees earned more in 2009 than the governor’s $178,509, according to data released yesterday by SeeThroughNY.net.



And you wonder how the state’s going to close the massive budget gap.

Meet 20 Of The 899 NY State Officials Who Earn More Than David Paterson >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”900-david-paterson-1″

title=”#900 David Paterson”

content=”Job: Governor

’09 Salary: $178,509

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9008c37f8b9a2712c30300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”899-marc-v-shaw-2″

title=”#899 Marc V. Shaw”

content=”Job: Senior adviser to the Governor

’09 Salary: $178,615

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b98222d7f8b9a7465600300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”892-bruce-w-murphy-3″

title=”#892 Bruce W. Murphy”

content=”Job: State trooper



’09 Salary: $179,302

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b984ee67f8b9ab86bf20200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”886-wiley-c-hausam-4″

title=”#886 Wiley C. Hausam”

content=”Job: Director of the performing arts centre at Purchase College



’09 Salary: $179,506

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9847737f8b9a3f7a7a0b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”748-charlotte-hitchcock-5″

title=”#748 Charlotte Hitchcock”

content=”Job: Governor’s chief of staff

’09 Salary: $185,408

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9822bc7f8b9ad076210400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”714-mark-koss-left-6″

title=”#714 Mark Koss (left)”

content=”Job: Major in the state police



’09 Salary: $187,674

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net

Photo: Evening Tribune“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b98273b7f8b9a3477880400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”587-hal-d-payne-center-7″

title=”#587 Hal D Payne (centre)”

content=”Job: VP of Student Affairs at SUNY Buffalo

’09 Salary: $197,224

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net

Photo: SUNY“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b98482a7f8b9aaf7b9e0400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”458-kathryn-costello-8″

title=”#458 Kathryn Costello”

content=”Job: VP of University Relations at SUNY Stonybrook



’09 Salary: $206,888

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9939227f8b9a661f510500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”255-rich-conover-9″

title=”#255 Rich Conover”

content=”Job: Coach of women’s basketball team at SUNY Binghamton

’09 Salary: $237,117

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9849807f8b9abe7ae80900/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”215-richard-alba-10″

title=”#215 Richard Alba”

content=”Job: Sociology professor at CUNY Graduate College



’09 Salary: $246,252

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b993a1f7f8b9ab31f1e0300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”163-william-brown-11″

title=”#163 William Brown”

content=”Job: Men’s basketball coach at SUNY Albany



’09 Salary: $263,186

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9945397f8b9a0821d70800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”118-raudline-etienne-12″

title=”#118 Raudline Etienne”

content=”Job: CIO at the comptroller’s office

’09 Salary: $285,461

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net

Photo: Toigo Foundation“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9820737f8b9a29496d0200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”116-stephen-shepard-13″

title=”#116 Stephen Shepard”

content=”Job: Dean of Journalism School at CUNY



’09 Salary: $286,273

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981f3c7f8b9a9065550100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”88-professor-jennifer-raab-right-14″

title=”#88 Professor Jennifer Raab (right)”

content=”Job: President of Hunter College

’09 Salary: $306,399

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net

Photo: NY Social Diary“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981d407f8b9aaa64e40000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”78-professor-michael-r-douglas-15″

title=”#78 Professor Michael R. Douglas”

content=”Job: Professor in theoretical physics at Stony Brook University

’09 Salary: $318,645

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981de17f8b9a65648e0300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”57-fred-s-sganga-16″

title=”#57 Fred S. Sganga”

content=”Job: Assistant VP of Hospital Affairs at SUNY Stonybrook



’09 Salary: $350,221

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b984fee7f8b9a867c680500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”30-turner-h-gill-jr-17″

title=”#30 Turner H Gill, Jr.”

content=”Job: Football coach at SUNY Buffalo

’09 Salary: $407,166

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981c707f8b9ad675420100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”15-dr-harry-zinn-18″

title=”#15 Dr. Harry Zinn”

content=”Job: Assistant professor of abdominal imaging at SUNY Downstate Medical centre



’09 Salary: $318,645

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b993b6b7f8b9ad97bd50200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-dr-jeffrey-s-borer-19″

title=”#7 Dr. Jeffrey S. Borer”

content=”Job: Visiting professor at SUNY Downstate Medical centre

’09 Salary: $604,503

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b981ba57f8b9aa675430100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-dr-alain-e-kaloyeros-20″

title=”#2 Dr. Alain E Kaloyeros”

content=”Job: VP of Nanoscience College at SUNY Albany.

’09 Salary: $734,353

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b9819f37f8b9a9175730000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-dr-stephen-onesti-21″

title=”#1 Dr. Stephen Onesti”

content=”Job: Chairman of the neuroscience department at SUNY Downstate Medical centre

’09 Salary: $958,047

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b60bef100000000004ba699/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bonus-andrew-cuomo-22″

title=”Bonus: Andrew Cuomo”

content=”Job: Attorney General



’09 Salary: $151,089

Source: SeeThroughNY.Net”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/747a6c7994158a497749a300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-more-23″

title=”See more…”

content=”15 Reasons New York Is The Next Greece“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4bebf74c7f8b9aa17bc40300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.