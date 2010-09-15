Meet The 8,074 New York Transit Workers Who Earn More Than $100,000

Gus Lubin
larry pinkham jr

Last night the MTA said a fare hike by January is a near certainty. This will be the third fare hike since 2008, raising the monthly unlimited pass from $89 to $104.

Meanwhile, the MTA continues to pass major service cuts.

But what’s really appalling here is how much transit workers get paid.

We’re republishing data from SeeThroughNY showing that 8,074 MTA employees earned $100,000 last year. 50 MTA employees earned more than $200,000 last year. And salaries are rising.

So who are these lucky train drivers and engineers?

LIRR Conductor Larry Pinkham Jr

2009 Pay: $108,481

MTA Rank: #5,138

MTA Police Officer Kevin Smith

2009 Pay: $122,211

MTA Rank: #2,462

Superintendent of Maintenance Vito Sicolo

2009 Pay: $136,778

MTA Rank: #1,218

Chief Diversity Officer Michael Garner

2009 Pay: $148,438

MTA Rank: #614

MTA Administrative Manager Lois Tendler

2009 Pay: $153,840

MTA Rank: #461

Deputy Executive Director Of Administration Linda Kleinbaum

2009 Pay: $191,958

MTA Rank: #67

Director of Budget Management Christopher Boylan

2009 Pay: $198,326

MTA Rank: #55

Superintendent of labour Relations John Hein

2009 Pay: $198,451

MTA Rank: #53

LIRR Conductor Thomas Redmond

2009 Pay: $239,148

MTA Rank: #8

Long Island Railroad President Helena Williams

2009 Pay: $286,872

MTA Rank: #1

