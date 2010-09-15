Meet The 8,074 New York Transit Workers Who Earn More Than $100,000

Last night the MTA said a fare hike by January is a near certainty. This will be the third fare hike since 2008, raising the monthly unlimited pass from $89 to $104.

Meanwhile, the MTA continues to pass major service cuts.

But what’s really appalling here is how much transit workers get paid.

We’re republishing data from SeeThroughNY showing that 8,074 MTA employees earned $100,000 last year. 50 MTA employees earned more than $200,000 last year. And salaries are rising.

So who are these lucky train drivers and engineers?

