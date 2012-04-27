Photo: rrstar.com

Last week we gave you a list of the six richest women in America. Just one problem: They were all heiresses.We’re all about financial independence here at LearnVest, so we decided to plumb the Forbes Billionaire List a little further to find women who have had a strong hand in their own financial success.



Meet the 6 Richest Self-Made Women in America >

The list isn’t perfect, unfortunately. Three out of the five women cofounded the empires they now run with their late husbands. But there’s a media mogul on there who isn’t married and hasn’t needed a man at all to amass her billions. We think you know who she is.

It’s worth considering that most of the billionaires on the Forbes list are either older or have inherited thriving businesses you recognise that were founded in the early 20th century or even the 19th century. Meanwhile, women only starting gaining somewhat equal workplace rights and respect starting in the ’70s. Perhaps 50 years from now, we’ll see a more equal distribution of women on the list.

But for now, let’s applaud these smart and hard-working women.

Be the next self-made billionaire by getting tips from other successful female entrepreneurs.

The founder of Spanx broke the billionaire list this year. And she started with only $5,000!

Hone your career skills to be the next Meg Whitman with our Build Your Career Bootcamp.

6. Sara Blakely Estimated net worth: $1 billion Rank: 1153th richest person in the world, 416th richest person in the U.S. Age: 41 Why she's rich: She founded the tummy-tucking, butt-lifting brand Spanx. Lives in: Atlanta, Georgia (And we've got eight things you didn't know about her here.) 5. Meg Whitman Estimated net worth: $1.4 billion Rank: 913th richest person in the world, 330th richest person in the U.S. Age: 55 Why she's rich: She was president and CEO of eBay from 1998 to 2008, during a period of huge growth. Lives in: Atherton, California 4. Johnelle Hunt Estimated net worth: $1.6 billion Rank: 804th richest person in the world, 286th richest person in the U.S. Age: 80 Why she's rich: She cofounded what is now the largest transportation company in the U.S., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, with her late husband. Lives in: Fayetteville, Arkansas 3. Doris Fisher Estimated net worth: $2.3 billion Rank: 546nd richest person in the world, 188th richest person in the U.S. Age: 80 Why she's rich: She cofounded Gap with her late husband. Lives in: San Francisco, CA 2. Oprah Winfrey Estimated net worth: $2.7 billion Rank: 442nd richest person in the world, 148th richest person in the U.S. Age: 58 Why she's rich: She's Oprah Winfrey! Lives in: Chicago, Illinois 1. Diane Hendricks Estimated net worth: $2.8 billion Rank: 418th richest person in the world, 138th richest person in the U.S. Age: 65 Why she's rich: She cofounded what is now the largest roofing, window and siding wholesale distributor in the U.S., ABC Supply, with her late husband. Lives in: Afton, Wisconsin More wealthy women Click here to meet America's 6 Richest Women >

