Meet The 5 Beautiful Models A Retailer Hired To Hug Strangers In NYC

This model could hug you tomorrow.

Photo: Shoptiques

New Yorkers who usually scoff at the Free Hug movement—quick to avoid strangers with open arms in Union Square—might rethink their hugging policy come Friday.As part of a promotion, online retailer Shoptiques has hired five models to go from Soho to Columbus Circle offering hugs to passers-by between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.



Click here to meet the models >

Those who really need some guaranteed affection can also book hugging appointments online, if your offices are between Soho and Central Park. (According to Mashable, there’s also a “track a model” option on the website; @Shoptiques will be updating regularly on Twitter as well).

So what exactly does this have to do with online shopping?

“We believe that Free Hugs fits with our motto: Be yourself. Be different,” Shoptiques CEO Olga Vidisheva explained to Business Insider. “A hug is so innocent yet so powerful; hugs are about basic human connection and we want to connect with our customers. Giving hugs will show the city and our amazing customers how much we love and appreciate them!”

Free hugs isn’t a completely new marketing phenomenon. Just look at Coca Cola, which placed a “Hug Me” vending machine in Singapore that gave out free sodas for hugs.

To make things a little less awkward for those of you who are planning to book a hugging appointment, we’ve decided to introduce the participating models. They even told BI their favourite hugging memories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.