Meet The 37 Creatives Most Lusted After By Rival Agencies

In advertising, creativity is currency. When we asked advertising agencies to nominate their own key players for our 2012 list of the 25 most creative people in advertising right now, we also asked them for creatives at competing shops who they admire or would love to hire, given half a chance.



Our 2012 Poach List consists of the creatives cited most often by rival agencies—the art directors and copywriters that make agencies jealous.

While most are exciting up-and-comers, some are the kind of people that you don’t poach, but poach from you. We don’t see David Droga going anywhere for instance, but you never know—Linus Karlsson did join McCann Erickson after co-founding Mother.

Agencies: You all know that there’s is a revolving door mentality about agency affiliation, so if your creatives are on this list, it might be time for some raises.

The most-sought-after executive of all is at the very end of this list.

NOTE: A lot of the comments question how the list was made. Again, these are the people that big advertising agencies told us they want to recruit and work with from rival agencies.

