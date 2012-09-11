Meet The 3 Cast Members Who Just Joined 'Saturday Night Live'

With key cast members Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg and Abby Elliott gone this season and Jason Sudeikis still on the fence, “Saturday Night Live” just announced they will add three new people to the show for the upcoming 2012-2013 season.



One thing they all have in common? They all have Chicago roots and Second City ties.

Now get to know them:

Name: Aidy Bryant

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ.

Experience: Performs at Second City in Chicago, The Annoyance, iO and with Baby Wants Candy.

Watch her in action:



Name: Tim Robinson

Hometown: Detroit, MI.

Experience: Alum of The Second City, performed on its mainstage and in its national touring company. He has also performed at the iO theatre in Chicago and at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

Watch him in action:

Name: Cecily Strong

Experience: Regularly performs at ImprovOlympic in Chicago and previously was in the Second City touring company.

Watch her in action:



The 38th season of “Saturday Night Live” premieres this Saturday with Seth MacFarlane as host and musical guest Frank Ocean.

