A Complex Algorithm Ranked The 29 Most Influential CMOs In The World

Photo: Xerox
What makes a chief marketing officer successful: Is it internal importance within a company, or external influence in the public domain?Appinions, a company that tracks individuals’ influence in both traditional and social media, believes it’s the latter, and has compiled a list of the most influential CMOs in the world, topped by execs at companies like Apple and Ford. When these people talk, the world not only listens but reacts.
Meet the 29 most influential CMOs in the world>
“I presented these findings at the ANA [Association of National Advertisers] Conference and there was [nearly] a coup,” co-founder and CEO Larry Levy told Business Insider. “Some CMOs from big companies were there who didn’t make the list, and they were so pissed. Like, these guys are very competitive when it comes to these things.”
Appinions, which recently raised $3 million in funding, digests 100 million opinions from 5 million English-speaking sources (from blogs to Twitter to New York Times articles to speech transcripts to any other written word that appears on the Internet). Unlike Klout, this doesn’t just measure frequency of mentions, but rather opinions, context, and the impact it had on a surrounding audience. Was it reblogged and re-tweeted, in other words?
The algorithms were developed by Professor Claire Cardie at Cornell, and rigged so that The Wall Street Journal holds more weight than Joe Shmo’s blog, for instance.
The research was compiled in conjunction with Forbes, which asked Appinions to look at CMOs at the 100 most important companies in the world (as determined by the publication). Of course the list isn’t perfect. While it measures outside influence, it can’t quantify how CMOs quietly influence the world around it based on internal strategy within a company.
Who do you think should have made the list?
Global brand-building officer at Procter & Gamble
Pritchard wields P&G's $9.3 billion marketing budget. Recent successes include its Olympics 'Thank You, mum' campaign.
CMO at Aflac
Zuna joined Aflac in 2009 after stints at agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and Arnold Worldwide. Zuna is known for making quick gametime decisions. In fact, he booted comedian Gilbert Gottfried, the former voice of the Aflac duck, when he Tweeted offensive jokes about the Japanese tsunami the day of the disaster.
VP pharmaceutical operations at Abbott Laboratories
Szela began her career as a nurse before transitioning to the business side of health care. She was named 'One to Watch' in Pharmaceutical Executive magazine.
CMO at Prudential
Hug joined Prudential in 2004 from Allmerica Financial Services. On top of marketing duties, Hug is also an executive sponsor of the company's Multicultural Committee.
EVP global brand, marketing and communication at MetLife, Inc.
Highlights of Hirschhorn's accomplishments at Metlife include acquiring the naming rights for MetLife Stadium, which hosts the Jets and the Giants of New York, and massively expanding the company's international advertising and blimp marketing. Under Hirschhorn, marketing spending expanded to a whopping $3 billion.
EVP CMO at Charles Schwab
Garrity started out on the agency side of the industry, working for the likes of Saatchi & Saatchi and DDB. She joined Schwab as CMO in 2011.
CMO at Google
Twohill has been at Google since 2003 and helms its global marketing. Under Twohill, Google started the Creative Lab and expanded to 40 countries.
CMO at Microsoft
In 2011, Capossela replaced Mich Matthews as Microsft's CMO, taking over the company's billion-dollar ad budget.
CMO at eBay
Parham helps communicate with eBay's 100 million active users worldwide. She is also a huge advocate for women in the workplace.
Global CMO and global head of human resources at Visa
After skipping out on the Olympics in Beijing and Vancouver, Visa was a sponsor of the London Olympics. Lucio helped lead the very social 'Go World' campaign, created by TBWA/Chiat/Day LA.
SVP CMO at Dell
Quintos is a big believer in knowing her field sales and marketing teams inside out.
SVP CMO at Motorola Solutions
Conrado started working at Motorola in 1992. He's focused on developing its B2B presence.
SVP Brand Marketing and Advertising at AT&T
Lee's mission at AT&T is to create 'digital intimacy' with consumers. She previously worked for Euro RSCG Worldwide and Coca-Cola.
CMO at Xerox
In 2009, Carone led Xerox's biggest acquisition to date: The $6 billion acquisition of Affiliated Computer Services.
SVP marketing at Allstate Insurance
If you love the 'Mayhem' campaign, you have Cochrane to thank.
Global CMO and internet officer at Citigroup
Peluso oversees both customer experience and the bank's marketing and digital teams, opening the brand up to mobile and social media initiatives.
Executive Vice President and CMO and Commercial Officer at The Coca-Cola Company
Tripodi came to Coca-Cola from Allstate Insurance Company. Tripodi is responsible for various viral videos that show how Coke interacts with consumers around the world, like the Coca-Cola hug vending machine.
EVP/CMO at Kohl's
Gardner came to Kohl's in 1999 after spending 14 years at Eckerd Corporation, which was acquired by Rite-Aid. She keeps a low profile but is flashy with her celebrity-driven campaigns.
Global CMO at Gap, Inc.
Focusing heavily on millennials, Farbman helped make make Gap cool again for the first time since Clinton was president.
EVP and CMO at Time Warner Cable
Hirsch is responsible for marketing to customers of TWC's $16 billion residential business. A recent victory: Bringing the cable provider to Pinterest.
CMO at MGM Resorts International
Hornbuckle boasts a 30-year career in the gaming industry and expanded the company's operations into the UK. Prior to working at MGM, he held positions at Caesars Palace, Golden Nugget, Treasure Island, and The Mirage.
CMO at Macy's
Reardon took over the role of Macy's CMO in February 2012. She entered the company during a turbulent period of reorganization in 2009, but Reardon helped manage local and national stability and innovation.
SVP and CMO at GE
Previously working as president of integrated media at NBC Universal -- helping the formation of hulu.com -- Comstock was named GE's CMO in 2003.
VP and CMO at Verizon
Erwin has worked her way up the corporate ladder at Verizon since 1987. She's responsible for pricing, brand management, emerging markets, and advertising strategy. So you can thank her for the company's pink-dress wearing spokeswoman, Carly Foulkes.
President of Best Buy Digital and global marketing & strategy at Best Buy
Gillett is better known for his CIO and head of digital ventures position at Starbucks. He was an intricate part of the launch of Starbucks' mobile payments last year. Best Buy poached the digital guru in March 2012.
EVP product operations and marketing at EMC
Burton has spent almost 20 years as a software executive, previously working for Serena Software, Symantec, and Oracle.
GVP, marketing & sales at Ford Motor Company
Farley's hiring in 2010 marked the first time Ford had a single person lead marketing, sales, and service. Before Ford, Farley worked at Lexus and Toyota.
SVP worldwide marketing at Apple
Schiller has been at Apple since Steve Jobs' return in 1997. He helped introduce the iMac, iBook, PowerBook G4, iPod, Mac OS X, and iPhone.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.