Meet The 272 Most Fortunate People On Wall Street Today

Goldman Sachs today tapped that 272 of its bankers and traders and to be managing-director positions, which is the next step down the ladder from becoming a partner at the firm.



In an email sent out to employees today, Chief Executive Lloyd C. Blankfein and President Gary D. Cohn said that those named helped the bank survive the financial crisis.

Goldman appoints new managing directors annually. The new partners are named every other year.

The Wall Street Journal points out that this year’s number of promotions is less than in the boom year of 2007, when Goldman named 299 people to the managing director position. The new managing directors officially get bumped up on January 1st.

Here’s the list, via Deal Journal:

Benny Adler George Dramitinos Anita K. Kerr Stephen J. Nundy Andrew Tilton Osama A. AlAyoub Orla Dunne Scott Kerrigan Michael Ogrinz Frank T. Tota Bruce A. Albert Karey D. Dye Michael Kirch Jernej Omahen Gautam Trivedi Umit Alptuna Sarel Eldor Marie Louise Kirk Daniel S. Oneglia Hiroshi Ueki Jesper R. Andersen Sanja Erceg Caroline V. Kitidis Andrew J. Orekar Umida Umarbekova Matthew T. Arnold Alexander E. Evis Katharina Koenig Anna Ostrovsky Naohide Une Yusuke Asai Robert A. Falzon Maxim Kolodkin Marco Pagliara Fernando P. Vallada Divyata Ashiya Simon J. Fennell Matthew E. Korenberg Uberto Palomba Samuel Villegas Taraneh Azad Danielle Ferreira Tatiana A. Kotchoubey Gena Palumbo Brian C. Vincent Jeffrey M. Bacidore John Kelly Flynn Anshul Krishan Thomas J. Pearce Christian von Schimmelmann Jeffrey Bahl Una I. Fogarty Dennis M. Lafferty David Perez Peadar Ward Jeremy C. Baker Brian Foran Raymond Lam Jonathan E. Perry Hideharu Watanabe Vishal Bakshi Allan W. Forrest Gregor A. Lanz Gerald J. Peterson Scott C. Watson Doron N. Barness Mark Freeman John V. Lanza Julien D. Petit Martin Weber Tom Bauwens Boris Funke Solenn Le Floch Charlotte L. Pissaridou Gregory F. Werd David C. Bear Udhay Furtado Craig A. Lee David S. Plutzer Ronnie A. Wexler Deborah Beckmann Jian Mei Gan Rose S. Lee Ian E. Pollington David A. Whitehead Gary K. Beggerow Simon F. Gee JosÃ© Pedro Leite da Costa Karen D. Pontious David Whitmore Andrea Berni Tanvir S. Ghani Allison R. Liff Alexander E. Potter Petter V. Wiberg Roop Bhullar Mark E. Giancola Luca M. Lombardi Jonathan A. Prather Mark Wienkes Christopher W. Bischoff Jeremy Glick Joseph W. Long Melvyn Pun David Williams Andrew G.P. Bishop Cyril J. Goddeeris Todd D. Lopez Mohan Rajasooria Julian Wills John D. Blondel Robert A. Gold Galia V. Loya Alberto Ramos Troy D. Wilson Jeffrey J. Blumberg Brian S. Goldman Michaela J. Ludbrook Marko J. Ratesic William Wong Jill A. Borst Stephen Goldman August Lund Sunder K. Reddy Michael Woo Peter Bradley Jennifer E. Gordon R. Thornton Lurie Joanna Redgrave Marius Wuergler James W. Briggs Koji Gotoda Peter R. Lyneham Horacio M. Robredo Nick Yim Heather L. Brownlie Adam C. Graves Gregory P. Lyons Ryan E. Roderick Koji Yoshikawa Richard M. Buckingham David Greely Paget R. MacColl Steven D. Rosenblum Albert E. Youssef Robert Buff Benedict L. Green Lisa S. Mantil Anthony J. Russell Alexei Zabudkin Maxwell S. Bulk Benjamin R. Green Clifton C. Marriott Matthew A. Salem Filippo Zorzoli Paul J. Burgess Lars A. Gronning Nicholas Marsh Philip J. Salem Adam J. Zotkow Jonathan P. Bury Heramb R. Hajarnavis Daniel G. Martin Gleb Sandmann Kevin G. Byrne Carey Baker Halio Elizabeth G. Martin Jason M. Savarese Tracy A. Caliendo Thomas V. Hansen Nazar I. Massouh Joshua S. Schiffrin Thomas J. Carella Christoph H. Hansmeyer Courtney R. Mather Adam Schlesinger Jinsong Chen Alexandre Harfouche Jason L. Mathews Rick Schonberg Winston Cheng Sandor M. Hau Masaaki Matsuzawa Johan F. Schulten Doris Cheung Michael J. Hayes Alexander M. Mayer Matthew W. Seager Alina Chiew Scott P. Hegstrom John P. McLaughlin Nancy Seah Getty Chin Edouard Hervey Jean-Pascal Meyre Oliver R.C. Sedgwick Paul Christensen David J. Hess Claus Mikkelsen Ned D. Segal Andrew Chung Susanna F. Hill Arthur M. Miller Rajat Sethi Robert C. Cignarella Timothy S. Hill Tom Milligan Margaret A. Shaughnessy Alberto Cirillo Taiichi Hoshino Heather K. Miner David Sismey Nigel C. Cobb Nigel E. How Gregory P. Minson Bryan Slotkin Giorgio Cocini Joseph B. Hudepohl Shea B. Morenz Timothy A. Smith Nicola Colavito Jeffrey J. Huffman Hironobu Moriyama Warren E. Smith Shaun A. Collins Till C. Hufnagel Edward G. Morse Thomas E. Speight Martin A. Cosgrove Hiroyuki Ito Teodoro Moscoso Russell W. Stern Patricia A. Coughlin Corey M. Jassem Khalid M. Murgian Joseph Stivaletti Jason E. Cox Ian A. Jensen-Humphreys Caroline B. Mutter Thomas Stolper John R. Cubitt Baoshan Jin* Mana Nabeshima Chandra K. Sunkara Patrick C. Cunningham Aynesh L. Johnson Robert T. Naccarella Kengo Taguchi Canute H. Dalmasse Eri Kakuta Olga A. Naumovich Boon-Kee Tan Stephen J. DeAngelis Takayuki Kasama Brett J. Nelson Kristi A. Tange Rituraj Deb Nath John D. Kast Roger Ng Jonathan E.A. 10 Oever Michele della Vigna Michael C. Keats Victor K. Ng Hana Thalova Amol Devani Kevin G. Kelly Matthew D. Nichols David S. Thomas Brian R. Doyle Jane M. Kelsey Jonathan J. Novak Jonathan S. Thomas

