Meet The 24-Year-Old Who Just Sold A $70 Million Company To Google

Photo: Profile Pictures by Nat Turner

The story of how a 24-year-old named Nat Turner sold his startup to Google for $70 million starts three years ago at the University of Pennsylvania.Back then, Nat and his friend Zach Weinberg, sophomores, were trying to decide what kind of company they wanted to start next.



The pair had just sold an online food delivery website called EatNow.com, and were eager to begin something new.

Did they want to build Facebook apps? An ad-server for video? Social media analytics tools?

Finally, in January 2007, Nat and Zach – along with two more friends, Scott Becker and Michael Provenzano – just started coding. In the summer of 2007, they took some angel funding from First Round Capital, where Nat had held an internship the year before.

Then, in 2008, Nat and Zach’s company, Invite Media, finally became what it is today: a “demand-side platform,” or DSP, that helps ad-buyers use ad exchanges.

Today, the news broke that Invite Media will sell-out to Google (GOOG) for a price around $70 million.

Turning an idea into $70 million in three years is an impressive feat for any entrepreneur, let alone a 25-year-old one. But get to know Nat a little, and you’ll see that this was always coming.

A source close to Googlers tell us that Nat is “Preternaturally mature for a kid of 25” and that he “acts like he’s been in business for 20 years, in a very charming way.”

