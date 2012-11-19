Meet The 25 Most Influential PR People Behind The Scenes Of Corporate America

The most powerful PR professionals are the ones you never hear about — they’re working behind the scenes, advising CEOs and presidents. Often they would prefer to stay out of the limelight.Many factors went into our ranking of the nation’s top spinmasters: from size of their PR company’s global revenue to the creativity of the campaigns they produce.
We also looked at clients and overall influence among peers and on the media.
Lastly, for each exec we’ve included fun facts from first jobs to early brushes with fame.
O'Sullivan was deemed BI's second most important publicist in Hollywood this year.
Representing A-list talent including Reese Witherspoon, Will Smith, Rachel McAdams, and Halle Berry, it's easy to see why. O'Sullivan oversees all of 42 West's West Coast staff.
Fun fact: Client Jessica Biel made headlines when she attended O'Sullivan's wedding.
Barker was named one of BI's most effective PR people in tech, and it's for good reason.
The now freelancer worked as the director of global communications at Facebook for more than four years, and she has now taken her knowledge to her clients as a private consultant.
With over 15 years of experience, she led communications for startups that have blown up, including Square, Spotify, AirBnB, and Quora.
Dezenhall is a crisis management specialist -- the man corporate America hires after everything has gone completely wrong. His client list includes: ExxonMobil, former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling, Michael Jackson, and Eli Lilly. He is known for his belief that traditional crisis relations -- in which companies admit wrongdoing and try to 'get ahead' of the problem -- is wrong.
Rather, he believes, companies should fight fire with fire.
Fun fact: He almost always declines to reveal who his clients are.
Huvane (pictured with client Jennifer Aniston) and Halls founded one of the largest PR firms in Hollywood and were named BI's most powerful publicists in the entertainment industry.
Clients also include Neil Patrick Harris, Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp, Sam Mendes, Frances McDormand, and newly minted People's sexiest man on earth Channing Tatum.
Fun fact: Hall's long time partner is Matt Bomer, star of 'White Collar.' He is very active in the gay rights scene.
Cook has worked at the Interpublic Group-owned communications firm for almost 25 years and, according to his LinkedIn, has 'enjoyed every day of it.' GolinHarris' 2011 revenues were $98 million in the U.S.
Salzman transitioned to PR from advertising five years ago and joined Havas PR North America when it was still called Euro RSCG Worldwide PR.
Salzman helped handle Wyclef Jean when he was running for president of Haiti following the earthquake in 2011 (which sparked 10.8 billion media impressions in six weeks) and is known for winning client after client, gaining 17 new ones in the first three quarters of 2012, alone.
Fun fact: Salzman was partially responsible for popularizing the term 'metrosexual' in 2003.
Edstrom is the cofounder of Waggener Edstrom Worldwide, which made $101 million of revenues in the U.S. in 2011.
She started her career in tech public relations in 1979 and was Microsoft's very first director of PR in 1982, seeing the evolution of the tech world.
Edstorm partnered with Melissa Waggener Zorkin in 1984 and has added clients including MasterCard, Dell, and Boeing.
Fun Fact: Edstrom's daughter wrote a book that ripped Bill Gate a new one. 'It's hard enough to control Gates, much less your daughter,' Edstrom told the New York Times.
Waggener Zorkin is the other half to Waggener Edstrom Worldwide, which grew from a two-person shop to an 800-plus employee company.
She has been instrumental in PR strategies for IBM, Intel, Sega, and The Walt Disney Company.
Matthew Harrington is a top dog at the largest PR firm in the world -- Edelman's global revenue was over $600 million in 2011.
Harrington has been with the company for 28 years and has worked with General Electric, Starbucks, and Samsung. He now oversees the firm's work in the U.S., Europe/Middle East/Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Canada/Latin America.
Fun fact: Harrington is famous for being one of the first people to use to internet for crisis communications. When Odwalla juice was contaminated in 1997, causing the death of a child, Harrington spearheaded a website that explained the crisis to the public. The positive feedback was overwhelming and saved the company.
This May, after 17 years of service, Gilchrist was named chief executive of Brunswick, which made $175 million in revenues worldwide in 2011. She's the first female in the role since 1987.
The firm's new clients include Klout, Dropbox, and Groupon.
Gilchrist leads operations in 20 offices spread across 12 countries.
Dunn has worked in PR, investment banking, and has practiced corporate and securities law.
He is currently the president and CEO of FTI Consulting, which saw revenues of $178 million worldwide in 2011.
Fun Fact: Dunn's family owned the Baltimore Orioles when it was a minor league team. He's currently just a limited partner.
Graves came to the PR world from a journalism background. He was the head of news for CNBC Asia & Europe and at the Wall Street Journal for 18 years.
From there he moved on to WPP's Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, which made $303 million worldwide in 2011. Some clients include American Express, Nestle, Virgin America, Unilever, and Ford.
Fun fact: He is a life member to the Council on Foreign Relations, too.
Formerly the founder and chairman of Austin-based Public Strategies, Martin became the CEO and global chairman of WPP's Hill & Knowlton after the two companies merged in 2010. Hill & Knowlton Strategies made $375 million worldwide in 2011.
He founded Public Strategies, which focused on Texan issues and companies, when he was only 28.
Fun fact: As of May 2012, Martin had only given two interviews about himself, one to the Holmes Report and the other to the Texas Tribune.
Iwata has been with IBM since 1984 and has grown within the company ever since.
Fun fact: You can thank Iwata if you know about 'Watson,' the robot that played against past champions on Jeopardy. Iwata was responsible for the media vision of the campaign.
Comstock is one of the most influential CMO's in the world.
She previously worked as president of integrated media at NBC Universal, where she helped form Hulu.com. She began doing PR for GE in 1998.
Flaherty was promoted to global CEO of Ketchum when Ray Kotcher became chairman of the Omnicom Group in June of this year. The firm made $414 million worldwide in 2011.
Flaherty has worked with clients including IBM, FedEx, and Pfizer.
After Mark Penn left Burson-Marsteller to become Microsoft's corporate vp for strategic and special projects in July, Baer -- a former communications director and speechwriter for Bill Clinton, and a strategist for Hillary Clinton's 2004 campaign -- was named CEO of the WPP PR firm.
Burson-Marsteller makes $467 million worldwide in 2011 and its network includes B/W/R, Dewey Square Group, Direct Impact, Penn Schoen Berland, Prime Policy Group and Quinn Gillespie & Associates.
Fun fact: Baer was previously an adviser to Bill Gates.
Prior to joining Publicis' MSLGROUP, Fleurot was the executive chairman of Publicis Worldwide. He's now the CEO of a PR shop that saw revenues of $489 million worldwide in 2011.
Previously, Fleurot was the Ceo of the Financial Times Group in London and was responsible for the company's print and online activities.
Fun fact: Fleurot studied to be an engineer.
Just last week, Diamond was the CEO of Weber Shandwick, the PR firm that made the third highest global revenues in the world in 2011.
Now he's the new CEO of McCann. (In fact, most of the top leadership at Interpublic comes from a PR background).
Fun fact: Diamond fires people who frown too much. He explained to a blog, 'they bring everybody else down. Shoot the frowner. It makes you feel good.'
Cutter is a longtime political PR woman, having worked for Mario Cuomo in the 1990s. During the Obama campaign, The New York Times called her a 'one woman attack squad.' With the president re-elected, she can name her price in corporate PR.
Fun fact: She hasn't tweeted since Nov. 8, when she said: 'Sinking in after some sleep. Thx to all who supported @BarackObama. For others, I hope we can still work together to move America #forward.'
Dach joined Wal-Mart in 2006 and has kept the company's messaging on point, even in the face of bad press.
Dach actually began as a Democratic strategist, going back to Dukakis' campaign, and many of his past colleagues were surprised to see him transition into the corporate world. (Joe Trippi, the campaign manager for Howard Dean's 2004 campaign, told Ad Age, 'I don't begrudge him doing it, but let's not go and tell everyone you're going to change the world at Wal-Mart.')
But Dach has been using his position to do advocacy work. In 2011, he collaborated with the First Lady on her 'Let's Move!' campaign and has marketed Wal-Mart as a healthy lifestyle brand.
Senay joined Fleishman-Hillard in 1984 and has worked his way through regional presidencies from the Midwest to Canda to the Middle East to Africa.
Fleishman-Hillard is one of the biggest PR firms in the world and raked in $525 million revenue worldwide in 2011.
Senay was named the 2013 chairman of the Council of Public Relations Firms.
In 1987, Crains Chicago Business described Edelman as an 'industry dynamo,' and his notoriety has only grown.
President of the company his parents founded, which also happens to be the largest PR firm in the world, Edelman works with clients such as Hewlett-Packard, PepsiCo, and SAP. Edelman had a worldwide revenue of $615 million.
Oh, and he takes the subway to work.
Fun fact: Orville Redenbacher taught Edelman how to make popcorn.
Facebook has 1 billion members and Schrage oversees the company's communications staff, who must deal with dozens of different constituencies.
Schrage -- formerly VP of communications at Google -- has testified in front of congress. He also holds degrees from Harvard Law School, the John F. Kennedy School of Government.
