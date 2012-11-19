Meet The 25 Most Influential PR People Behind The Scenes Of Corporate America

Susan Gilchrist, CEO at Brunswick.

The most powerful PR professionals are the ones you never hear about — they’re working behind the scenes, advising CEOs and presidents. Often they would prefer to stay out of the limelight.Many factors went into our ranking of the nation’s top spinmasters: from size of their PR company’s global revenue to the creativity of the campaigns they produce.



We also looked at clients and overall influence among peers and on the media.

Lastly, for each exec we’ve included fun facts from first jobs to early brushes with fame.

