Meet The 22-Year-Old Saudi Playboy With A Supercar Collection Worth More Than $12 Million

Photo: Dhiaa al-Essa via Facebook
Dhiaa Al-Essa, a 22-year-old Saudi Arabian student, is living the dream of every man in his twenties.Believed to be the son of billionaire Mohammed Al-Essa, Dhiaa has been using his unlimited means to build the ultimate Garage Mahal. His father even gifted him the same licence plate number for each car…at $153,000 a piece, according to Jalopnik.
And today we learned that Al-Essa paid a $71,000 premium to skip the waiting list for Lamborghini Aventadors. He now owns the first model in Saudi Arabia.
His massive collection reads like a shopping list of rare supercars, SWNS reports: at last count it included at least three Lamborghinis, five Ferraris, five Porsches, and a smattering of Rolls Royces, Audis, Bentleys, and BMWs, among others.
And Al-Essa does not just let the cars sit and rot like the Sultan of Brunei.
Instead, he actually drives the ones lucky enough to be in his collection. Unluckily, his Ferrari 458 Italia actually burned to the ground last July.
Al-Essa acquired a $2.5 million Koenigsegg Agera for his collection. The Swedish supercar has 925 HP and tires rated for up to 260 MPH.
Al-Essa has also taken delivery of a $2.5 million Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, the fastest car in the world.
Al-Essa's Lamborghini Aventador made headlines for being the first in Saudi Arabia. He also paid a $71,000 premium over the $390,000 price to skip the wait.
Al-Essa's 562 HP Mercedes SLS was inspired by the historic 300SL. It adds a retro touch and awesome gull wing doors to his collection.
The Ferrari 599 GTO is the fastest road going car currently made by Ferrari. Naturally, the nearly $400,000 Ferrari has found a way into Al-Essa's collection.
The $135,000 911 GT3 RS is the opposite of the Rolls Royce. This is the 911 designed with no other purpose than to be as fast as possible around a track.
His Audi R8 has been called one of the most liveable of all supercars. The $114,000 R8 is based on the Lamborghini Gallardo. Don't worry, he has one of those too.
The odd ball in this group appears to be his Lexus LS460. At $70,000, this is the car that would exude some understatement...if it weren't yellow.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.