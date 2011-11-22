Meet The 22-Year-Old Saudi Playboy With A Supercar Collection Worth More Than $12 Million

Photo: Dhiaa al-Essa via Facebook

Dhiaa Al-Essa, a 22-year-old Saudi Arabian student, is living the dream of every man in his twenties.Believed to be the son of billionaire Mohammed Al-Essa, Dhiaa has been using his unlimited means to build the ultimate Garage Mahal. His father even gifted him the same licence plate number for each car…at $153,000 a piece, according to Jalopnik.



And today we learned that Al-Essa paid a $71,000 premium to skip the waiting list for Lamborghini Aventadors. He now owns the first model in Saudi Arabia.

His massive collection reads like a shopping list of rare supercars, SWNS reports: at last count it included at least three Lamborghinis, five Ferraris, five Porsches, and a smattering of Rolls Royces, Audis, Bentleys, and BMWs, among others.

And Al-Essa does not just let the cars sit and rot like the Sultan of Brunei.

Instead, he actually drives the ones lucky enough to be in his collection. Unluckily, his Ferrari 458 Italia actually burned to the ground last July.

