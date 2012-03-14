Meet The 19 Richest Billionaires In Europe

Adam Taylor
stretch limo, europe, wedding

Photo: Flickr / petyr.rahl

Europe may be on the rocks, but there’s still huge amounts of wealth on the continent. We decided to take Forbes recent list of top billionaires and look for those from the old world.

Worth noting is the one country that dominates the list, as well as the notable countries that do not feature at all.

#19 - Viktor Vekselberg

Rank: 64

Wealth: $12.4 B

Industry: oil, metals

Country of citizenship: Russia

Fact: Vekselberg is currently engaged in a bitter war of words over Rusal, the world's biggest aluminium producer.

Source: Forbes

#18 - Francois Pinault

Rank: 59

Wealth: $13 B

Industry: Retail

Country of citizenship: France

Fact: Pinault's son, Francois-Henri, is being sued by former model Linda Evangelista for $46,000 a month in child support, even though he is currently married to Salma Hayek.

Source: Forbes

#17 - Mikhail Prokhorov

Rank: 58

Wealth: $13.2 B

Industry: Investments

Country of citizenship: Russia

Fact: Prokhorov recently ran for Russian president, but whether he's a true democrat or a Kremlin-stooge is still fiercely debated.

Source: Forbes

#16 - Mikhail Fridman

Rank: 57

Wealth: $13.4 B

Industry: oil, banking, telecoms

Country of citizenship: Russia

Fact: Fridman got his start by scalping theatre tickets on a large scale in Communist Russia.

Source: Forbes


#15 - Vagit Alekperov

Rank: #56

Wealth: $13.5 B

Industry: Oil (Lukoil)

Country of citizenship: Russia

Fact: Alekperov's company, LUKOIL, has been criticised for allegedly ruining the lives of one unfortunate nearby village.

Source: Forbes


#14 - Birgit Rausing and family

Rank: 50

Wealth: $14 B

Industry: Packaging

Country of citizenship: Sweden

Fact: Rausing's family keep a low profile, perhaps due to attempted kidnapping of her son in 1989.

Source: Forbes


#13 - Vladimir Potanin

Rank: 46

Wealth: $14.5 B

Industry: Metals

Country of citizenship: Russia

Fact: Unlike many of his Oligarch friends, Potanin was born into a high-ranking Communist family and groomed for success.

Source: Forbes


#12 - Alexei Mordashov

Rank: #45

Wealth: $15.3 B

Industry: Steel, investments

Country of citizenship: Russia

Fact: Mordashov angered Republicans by accepting a $730 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Source: Forbes


#11 - Vladimir Lisin

Rank: #41

Wealth: $15.9 B

Industry: Steel, transport

Country of citizenship: Russia

Fact: Lisen is fascinated by shooting and is president of the Russian Shooting Legion.

Source: Forbes


#10 - Rinat Akhmetov

Rank: 39

Wealth: $16 B

Industry: steel, coal

Country of citizenship: Ukraine

Fact: In 2011 Akhmetov bought what was then the world's most expensive home.

Source: Forbes


#9 - Michael Otto

Rank: 34

Wealth: $17.6 B

Industry: Retail, real estate

Country of citizenship: Germany

Fact: Otto reportedly practices tai chi.

Source: Forbes


#8 - Berthold and Theo Jnr. Albrecht

Rank: 32

Wealth: $17.8 B

Industry: Retail (Aldi, Trader Joe's)

Country of citizenship: Germany

Fact: Both Berthold and Theo Jnr have good reason to be secretive -- their father was kidnapped in 1971 and became reclusive afterwards.

Source: Forbes


#7 - Alisher Usmanov

Rank: 28

Wealth: $18.1 B

Industry: Steel, telecoms, investments

Country of citizenship: Russia

Fact: Usmanov is the brain/wallet behind Silicon Valley firm DST, though he says there is a bubble.

Source: Forbes


#6 - Michele Ferrero and family

Rank: 23

Wealth: $19 Bn

Industry: Chocolate

Country of citizenship: Italy

Fact: Ferrero invented the incredible Ferrero Rocher.

Source: Forbes


#5 - Liliane Bettencourt

Rank: 15

Wealth: $24 B

Industry: Cosmetics (L'Oreal)

Country of citizenship: France

Fact: In a huge, and fascinating, scandal, Liliane's money is now controlled by her daugher and grandsons. She's also accused of helping to illegally fund Nicolas Sarkozy's election campaign.

Source: Forbes


#4 - Karl Albrecht

Rank: 10

Wealth: $25.4

Industry: Retail (Aldi)

Country of citizenship: Germany

Fact: Aldi stores keep their costs low by not accepting credit cards.

Source: Forbes


#3 - Stefan Persson

Rank: 8

Wealth: $26 B

Industry: Retail (H&M)

Country of citizenship: Sweden

Fact: Stefan owns an English village, Linkenholt.

Source: Forbes


#2 - Amancio Ortega

Rank: 5

Wealth: $37.5 B

Industry: Retail (Zara)

Country of citizenship: Spain

Fact: Ortega was son of a railway worker. He and his former wife began making dresses in their living room.

Source: Forbes


#1 - Bernard Arnault

Rank: 4

Wealth: $41 B

Industry: Fashion, beverage (LVMH)

Country of citizenship: France

Fact: Arnault has been gunning to take over Hermes recently, with much resistance.

Source: Forbes


Want more?

19 Incredible Images That Sum Up Russia In 2011 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.