Meet The 19 Richest Billionaires In Europe

Photo: Flickr / petyr.rahl
Europe may be on the rocks, but there’s still huge amounts of wealth on the continent. We decided to take Forbes recent list of top billionaires and look for those from the old world.
Worth noting is the one country that dominates the list, as well as the notable countries that do not feature at all.
Rank: 64
Wealth: $12.4 B
Industry: oil, metals
Country of citizenship: Russia
Fact: Vekselberg is currently engaged in a bitter war of words over Rusal, the world's biggest aluminium producer.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 59
Wealth: $13 B
Industry: Retail
Country of citizenship: France
Fact: Pinault's son, Francois-Henri, is being sued by former model Linda Evangelista for $46,000 a month in child support, even though he is currently married to Salma Hayek.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 58
Wealth: $13.2 B
Industry: Investments
Country of citizenship: Russia
Fact: Prokhorov recently ran for Russian president, but whether he's a true democrat or a Kremlin-stooge is still fiercely debated.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 57
Wealth: $13.4 B
Industry: oil, banking, telecoms
Country of citizenship: Russia
Fact: Fridman got his start by scalping theatre tickets on a large scale in Communist Russia.
Source: Forbes
Rank: #56
Wealth: $13.5 B
Industry: Oil (Lukoil)
Country of citizenship: Russia
Fact: Alekperov's company, LUKOIL, has been criticised for allegedly ruining the lives of one unfortunate nearby village.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 50
Wealth: $14 B
Industry: Packaging
Country of citizenship: Sweden
Fact: Rausing's family keep a low profile, perhaps due to attempted kidnapping of her son in 1989.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 46
Wealth: $14.5 B
Industry: Metals
Country of citizenship: Russia
Fact: Unlike many of his Oligarch friends, Potanin was born into a high-ranking Communist family and groomed for success.
Source: Forbes
Rank: #45
Wealth: $15.3 B
Industry: Steel, investments
Country of citizenship: Russia
Fact: Mordashov angered Republicans by accepting a $730 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Source: Forbes
Rank: #41
Wealth: $15.9 B
Industry: Steel, transport
Country of citizenship: Russia
Fact: Lisen is fascinated by shooting and is president of the Russian Shooting Legion.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 39
Wealth: $16 B
Industry: steel, coal
Country of citizenship: Ukraine
Fact: In 2011 Akhmetov bought what was then the world's most expensive home.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 32
Wealth: $17.8 B
Industry: Retail (Aldi, Trader Joe's)
Country of citizenship: Germany
Fact: Both Berthold and Theo Jnr have good reason to be secretive -- their father was kidnapped in 1971 and became reclusive afterwards.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 28
Wealth: $18.1 B
Industry: Steel, telecoms, investments
Country of citizenship: Russia
Fact: Usmanov is the brain/wallet behind Silicon Valley firm DST, though he says there is a bubble.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 23
Wealth: $19 Bn
Industry: Chocolate
Country of citizenship: Italy
Fact: Ferrero invented the incredible Ferrero Rocher.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 15
Wealth: $24 B
Industry: Cosmetics (L'Oreal)
Country of citizenship: France
Fact: In a huge, and fascinating, scandal, Liliane's money is now controlled by her daugher and grandsons. She's also accused of helping to illegally fund Nicolas Sarkozy's election campaign.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 10
Wealth: $25.4
Industry: Retail (Aldi)
Country of citizenship: Germany
Fact: Aldi stores keep their costs low by not accepting credit cards.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 8
Wealth: $26 B
Industry: Retail (H&M)
Country of citizenship: Sweden
Fact: Stefan owns an English village, Linkenholt.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 5
Wealth: $37.5 B
Industry: Retail (Zara)
Country of citizenship: Spain
Fact: Ortega was son of a railway worker. He and his former wife began making dresses in their living room.
Source: Forbes
Rank: 4
Wealth: $41 B
Industry: Fashion, beverage (LVMH)
Country of citizenship: France
Fact: Arnault has been gunning to take over Hermes recently, with much resistance.
Source: Forbes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.