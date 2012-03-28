Meet The 13 Mysterious Politicians Rapidly Rising To Power In China

Photo: Mamta Badkar / Business Insider

Bo Xilai’s dismissal a few weeks ago took away the face of China’s Chongquing model of socioeconomic development.And in a year of political transition, his replacement by Zhang Dejiang, a former Guangdong party secretary is not insignificant.



But some like Moody’s analyst Alaistair Chan do not think the Chongking model is dead yet.

In an email interview, Chan said the government is in no rush to reverse changes that Bo brought about. Bo allowed rural Chinese populace to swap farmland for urban dwellings, boosted the social safety net, and cracking down on crime. But his absence has made room for more candidates in China’s nine-member Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) – the most important decision-making body in China.

The make-up of the PSC will have major implications on China’s economic priorities and foreign policy among other things. With seven of nine members including president Hu Jintao and premiere Wen Jiabao stepping down because of age restrictions, the PSC will be ruled by relative newcomers.

As of now Xi Jinping, who is slated to become the next president, is expected to retain his seat, as is Li Keqiang, who is expected to be China’s next premiere. Zhang according to Chan is a transitional leader until Beijing figures out its next move.

“If he makes it to the Politburo it will be an implicit endorsement of his model,” Chang said. “That said, the biggest impact is likely to be that future aspirational leaders will be less populist and more consensus minded and team-playing.”

Many are also turning their attention to Guangdong party chief Wang Yang who was in competition with Bo for a spot on the PSC. Before Bo’s dismissal five current PSC members visited Chongking and essentially endorsed the Chongking model of socioeconomic development. But premiere Wen Jiabao’s press conference which warned of a coming cultural revolution and Bo’s absence leave the door wide open for Wang’s Guangdong model, which calls for economic liberalness and political openness, to take hold.

We drew on Cheng Li’s report for The Washington Quarterly and put together the 13 candidates most likely to secure a spot in the PSC and highlighted their current position, background, and their policy priorities and preferences. Moreover, departing members tend to try and exert their influence through the next set of leaders according to Cheng, a tendency which will also play a huge part in determining the members of the PSC.

Remember, no one expects the political transition to be smooth. In fact, until 2002 every leadership change was accompanied by some degree of violence. “So 2002 was relatively smooth but was almost certainly still riven with faction fighting,” said Nomura’s senior political analyst Alastair Newton in an email interview. “The difference now is that in 2002 it was all behind closed doors whereas in 2012 (in significant part thanks to Bo Xilai) some of it is in the public domain (albeit possibly still only the tip of the iceberg). I reckon there will now be a concerted effort to paper of the cracks in public and present again a facade of unanimity.”

Note: The number of seats on the PSC is not fixed and could increase beyond nine.

