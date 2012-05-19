Meet The 10 Billionaires Of The Facebook IPO

Facebook made a lot of people millionaires but it made 10 people billionaires.The stock opened today at $38 per share.

Using that price, Bloomberg calculated the net worth of Facebook’s richest employees and investors. They’re now worth 10 or eleven figures.

Chris Hughes, cofounder of Facebook, is now worth $935 million

Who he is: Cofounder of Facebook, college classmate of Mark Zuckerberg's.

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $835 million

Net worth: $935 million

Sheryl Sandberg is Facebook's COO. She's now worth $1 billion.

Who she is: Facebook's COO, former Googler.

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $1 billion

Net worth: $1 billion

Yuri Milner is now worth $1.1 billion

Who he is: Milner is the founder of DST, which made a big investment in Facebook. He owns ~ 12.5% of DST's Facebook shares.

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $400 million

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Zynga founder Mark Pincus is now worth $1.3 billion

Who he is: Founder of Zynga; he had a lot of patents around social networking which secured him a good chunk of Facebook shares.

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $164 million

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Peter Thiel doubled his net worth via his Facebook investment. He's now worth $2.7 billion.

Who he is: Peter Thiel, who manages Founders Fund, was the first outside investor in Facebook; he put in half a million in 2004.

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $1.06 billion

Net worth: $2.7 billion

Eduardo Saverin, the cofounder who infamously sued Facebook, is now worth $2.7 billion

Who he is: Cofounder of Facebook

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $2.9 billion

Net worth: $2.7 billion

*Note: We're not sure what happened to the other .2 billion, but part of it could be taxes Saverin owes to both the US and Singapore, where he is now a permanent resident.

Sean Parker was Facebook's first president. He's now worth $2.8 billion.

Who he is: Facebook's first president.

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $2.5 billion

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Dustin Moskovitz cofounded Facebook. He's worth $5.1 billion.

Who he is: Facebook cofounder, cofounder of Asana

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $5.1 billion

Net worth: $5.1 billion

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov is worth $17.1 billion

Who he is: Usmanov is the richest man in Russia. He owns ~ 80% of Digital Sky's 85.6 million Facebook shares.

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $5 billion

Net worth: $17.1 billion

Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO and cofounder of Facebook. His net worth is $19.3 billion.

Who he is: CEO and cofounder of Facebook

Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $19.1 billion

Net worth: $19.3 billion

