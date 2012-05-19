Meet The 10 Billionaires Of The Facebook IPO

Photo: Sit with Me on flickr
Facebook made a lot of people millionaires but it made 10 people billionaires.The stock opened today at $38 per share.
Using that price, Bloomberg calculated the net worth of Facebook’s richest employees and investors. They’re now worth 10 or eleven figures.
Who he is: Cofounder of Facebook, college classmate of Mark Zuckerberg's.
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $835 million
Net worth: $935 million
Who she is: Facebook's COO, former Googler.
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $1 billion
Net worth: $1 billion
Who he is: Milner is the founder of DST, which made a big investment in Facebook. He owns ~ 12.5% of DST's Facebook shares.
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $400 million
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Who he is: Founder of Zynga; he had a lot of patents around social networking which secured him a good chunk of Facebook shares.
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $164 million
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Who he is: Peter Thiel, who manages Founders Fund, was the first outside investor in Facebook; he put in half a million in 2004.
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $1.06 billion
Net worth: $2.7 billion
Who he is: Cofounder of Facebook
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $2.9 billion
Net worth: $2.7 billion
*Note: We're not sure what happened to the other .2 billion, but part of it could be taxes Saverin owes to both the US and Singapore, where he is now a permanent resident.
Who he is: Facebook's first president.
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $2.5 billion
Net worth: $2.8 billion
Who he is: Facebook cofounder, cofounder of Asana
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $5.1 billion
Net worth: $5.1 billion
Who he is: Usmanov is the richest man in Russia. He owns ~ 80% of Digital Sky's 85.6 million Facebook shares.
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $5 billion
Net worth: $17.1 billion
Who he is: CEO and cofounder of Facebook
Value of Facebook stake at $38/share: $19.1 billion
Net worth: $19.3 billion
