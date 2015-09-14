THERE'S ANOTHER SWIFT! Meet Taylor's 23-year-old sibling who is a budding Hollywood star

Anyone who knows Taylor Swift’s backstory may have thought she was an only child.
When she was 14, her father got his Merrill Lynch job transferred to Nashville, Tennessee so his daughter could pursue a career in country music. The rest is history.
But it turns out another Swift also made the journey to Nashville and he’s been supporting Taylor throughout her amazing career.
Austin Swift, 23, is Taylor’s younger brother. And the recent Notre Dame graduate is ready to share some of his sister’s spotlight.
Austin is an actor, not a lyracist, and he just wrapped his first movie role in Hollywood.
Here’s more about Austin, the other Swift.
Patiently awaiting the day when she's old and fat enough to make anyone that holds her look like a Bond villain pic.twitter.com/Qjvia0ZrPs
-- Austin Swift (@austinswift7) August 10, 2014
(Instagram) Matching Christmas onesies is a thing that's happening right now.
A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 24, 2013 at 2:45pm PST
(Instagram) The end result + sparklers + help from @austinkingsleyswift Thanks @inagarten!!
A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2015 at 8:12pm PDT
He participated in a few school plays, and sometimes Taylor would surprise him and show up to cheer him on.
Finished the play run, what an amazing experience, major thanks to cast, crew, and everyone that came out to see us pic.twitter.com/fP8W95SRX8
-- Austin Swift (@austinswift7) November 11, 2014
Taylor posted a sneak peak photo of Austin's first Hollywood acting gig on her Instagram account. Naturally, she's 'all proud and stuff' of her kid brother.
(Instagram) My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I'm all proud and stuff.
A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 9, 2015 at 2:22pm PDT
