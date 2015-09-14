THERE'S ANOTHER SWIFT! Meet Taylor's 23-year-old sibling who is a budding Hollywood star

Alyson Shontell

Anyone who knows Taylor Swift’s backstory may have thought she was an only child.

When she was 14, her father got his Merrill Lynch job transferred to Nashville, Tennessee so his daughter could pursue a career in country music. The rest is history.

But it turns out another Swift also made the journey to Nashville and he’s been supporting Taylor throughout her amazing career.

Austin Swift, 23, is Taylor’s younger brother. And the recent Notre Dame graduate is ready to share some of his sister’s spotlight.

Austin is an actor, not a lyracist, and he just wrapped his first movie role in Hollywood.

Here’s more about Austin, the other Swift.

He, like his sister, loves cats.

Sometimes, they wear matching onesies.

(Instagram) Matching Christmas onesies is a thing that's happening right now.

Austin went Vanderbilt then transferred to Notre Dame. He graduated in May.

(Instagram) The end result + sparklers + help from @austinkingsleyswift Thanks @inagarten!!

He participated in a few school plays, and sometimes Taylor would surprise him and show up to cheer him on.

Taylor posted a sneak peak photo of Austin's first Hollywood acting gig on her Instagram account. Naturally, she's 'all proud and stuff' of her kid brother.

(Instagram) My brother @austinkingsleyswift just acted in his first movie and I'm all proud and stuff.

