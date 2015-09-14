THERE'S ANOTHER SWIFT! Meet Taylor's 23-year-old sibling who is a budding Hollywood star

Anyone who knows Taylor Swift’s backstory may have thought she was an only child.

When she was 14, her father got his Merrill Lynch job transferred to Nashville, Tennessee so his daughter could pursue a career in country music. The rest is history.

But it turns out another Swift also made the journey to Nashville and he’s been supporting Taylor throughout her amazing career.

Austin Swift, 23, is Taylor’s younger brother. And the recent Notre Dame graduate is ready to share some of his sister’s spotlight.

Austin is an actor, not a lyracist, and he just wrapped his first movie role in Hollywood.

Here’s more about Austin, the other Swift.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.