Meet Tatiana Maslany -- The Emmy-nominated actress who plays a dozen different characters in one insane TV show

Most actresses receive Emmy awards nominations for playing a single role in the television show, but Tatiana Maslany is not your typical actress.

The 29-year-old was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work in BBC’s “Orphan Black” where she plays almost a dozen different characters or “clones,” each with their own specific personality and history.

During Sunday night’s award show, Maslany’s fans were particularly active online using the hashtag #CloneClub. After several years of being snubbed, fans were excited to see Maslany finally being recognised for her work.

Keep reading to learn more about Tatiana Maslany.

The 29-year-old hails from Canada and has been acting since the age of nine. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/XH_HhLKEjt/embed/ Width: 658px Source Even though 'Orphan Black' premiered in 2013, this year marks the first Emmy nomination for Maslany. BBC screencap Maslany in 'Orphan Black.' She lost to Viola Davis, who won best actress for her role in 'How to Get Away with Murder.' BBC America Maslany as one of the many clones she portrays in 'Orphan Black.' Often she'll use different music to get into character. To become Helena, Maslany listens to 'a mix of Tom Waits and Antony and the Johnsons,' she told Time. BBC America/YouTube Tatiana Maslany plays several different characters in this dance party scene. Helena is on the far left. (Source: Time)

