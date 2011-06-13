Meet Sung-Bong Choi: South Korea's Susan Boyle

This is one of the most amazing and touching videos we’ve seen in a while, and we’re not going to spoil it by telling you much instead of to watch it.



It also shows how amazing the internet is because it lets things like this cross borders to us.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via Chris Dixon & Hunch)

Don’t Miss: Holy Moly Did People Record Awesome Songs With That Guitar Google Doodle →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.