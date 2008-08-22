Meet (Some Of) Barack Obama's Digital Gurus

Who are the people behind the Obama campaign’s innovative embrace of technology?



We imagine that lots of people are going to end up clamoring for credit by the time this thing is over. We’ve already heard new media consultancies Blue State Digital and Feed Co take some credit. Chris Hughes, a Facebook cofounder, is Obama’s “online organising guru”; and we’ve heard from Arun Chaudhary, who is supposedly his video guru.

But (potential) success has many fathers, and in some cases, mothers. The Washington Post introduces us to even more of them:

Joe Rospars: “New media director”. Veteran of Dean campaign, also worked at DNC.

Kate Albright-Hanna: Runs Obama’s YouTube channel. Former Emmy winning CNN producer.

Scott Goodstien: Heads up text-messaging program. Former DC-based PR guy.

Sam Graham-Felsen: “Blogger-in-chief”; Former Nation writer who reported on Obama before joining campaign.

Nikki Sutton: Works on MyBO (pronounced My Boh, we’re told) doing out-reach work. Doesn’t actually seem to be taking credit for anything in particular.

We imagine we’ll hear about more. Meanwhile, who are McCain’s digital gurus? Someone over there has at least figured out YouTube recently.

