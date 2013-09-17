Meet The 6 New 'SNL' Cast Members Who Make Their Debut Tonight

“Saturday Night Live” has officially added six new cast members, NBC announced earlier this month.

Beck Bennett, John Milhiser, Kyle Mooney, Mike O’Brien, Noël Wells and Brooks Wheelan have joined the show as featured players

in one of its biggest lineup shifts in four decades.

The new cast members will make their debut Saturday night, when the show has its season premiere. And the pressure is especially on this week, as “SNL” vet Tina Fey will be hosting.

Newbie Beck Bennet is most recognisable for his popular AT&T “It’s Not Complicated” commercials.

Mooney is a performing partner of Bennett’s in the sketch group “Good Neighbour,” and has also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Milhiser is a veteran of Amy Poehler’s UCB Theatre and O’Brien is a writer for the show, moving up to a performer at the same time that Tim Robinson, who joined as a featured player last year, will become a writer, reports The Wrap.

Noël Wells, the only new woman in the cast, already has an online following for her “Zooey Deschanel Show.”

The six new cast members join the NBC sketch comedy show after veterans Bill Hader, Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis left at the end of last season.

Seth Meyers, who starts hosting “Late Night” in February, will likely continue to appear on “Weekend Update,” alongside the recently announced co-anchor, Cecily Strong.

