Yahoos Would Choose Ex-Microsoft Exec To Be Their Sales Boss

If Yahoo believed in the wisdom of the crowds, Seth Dallaire would be the next ad sales boss at Yahoo (YHOO).



Yesterday we compiled a list of internal candidates at Yahoo that we thought CEO Carol Bartz should consider to fill the now-open job of top ad sales exec.

After hundreds of votes from our readers, Seth is the winner with 35% of the votes. Coming in a close second was Mitch Spolan with 31%, though he was ripped in the comments as “the biggest butt kissing kool aid drinker in the entire company!” (Actually, is that a bad thing? Sounds like a good thing if you’re selling Yahoo.)

Seth joined Yahoo in October shortly after Joanne Bradford. He was previously at Microsoft. Before that he was at Amazon. So, he has a decade’s worth of experience on the Web. Right now he’s leading the “sales teams focused on selling search and display advertising to mid-market advertisers and agencies,” according to LinkedIn.

