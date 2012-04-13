MEET SARAH HYLAND: The Teen Scene Stealer On 'Modern Family'

Photo: ABC screengrabs
She may play the slightly dim-witted, misunderstood and sometimes scantily clad Haley Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, but actress Sarah Hyland is no dummy. Hyland’s been on the stage since age five, starring in Disney films and TV shows before landing on the network sitcom. If she looks familiar, it’s probably because you may have mistaken her for Mila Kunis (Someone needs to sign them up to play sisters!). Even tabloid magazine editors can’t tell the two apart.
See what you don’t know about Disney’s good girl.
Hyland is the daughter of actors Melissa Canaday and Edward James Hyland. Canady was featured in last year's 'Green Apples & Wannabes' with Edward. Hyland's father is known for 'The Happening' (2008), 'The Switch' (2010) and small cameos on Boardwalk Empire, Gossip Girl and Law & Order.
She also has a brother, Ian, who has acted in 'Spanglish,' and cameoed in episodes of 30 Rock and Weeds.
The young-looking actress may play a 16-year-old high schooler on 'Modern Family,' but in real life she's nearly the age of a college graduate.
Hyland told Ellen in her first talk show interview appearance she has no problem with looking young. 'I look like I'm 12 and that's OK,' Hyland said.
Hyland has been dating Disney co-star Matt Prokop for five years.
The couple met while trying out for 'High School Musical 3' and began dating shortly afterward. The duo starred on screen as couples in Disney's television film 'Geek Charming' and USA's TV film 'Conception' which also starred Modern Family co-star, Julie Bowen.
In the past, Hyland suggested she would pefer Prokop as a love interest on her ABC hit. 'I rather my boyfriend on Modern Family be him, so I don't have to make out with some random dude,' Hyland told the ladies of The View.
She got her wish. Zap2It revealed late last month Prokop will indeed star as her next flame. We hope he can top old flame Dylan's 'In the Moonlight' serenade to Hyland's character.
From 2001 through 2008, Hyland has appeared in six musicals, including workshop productions of 'The Prince and the Pauper' and 'A Little Princess.'
In 2002, Hyland starred as the titular character in the Paper Mill Playhouse adaptation of 'Annie.' However, it wasn't until 2006 that she made her Broadway debut in 'Grey Gardens.'
Here she is singing 'Freedom' from 'The unauthorised Autobiography of Samantha Brown' at a 2008 senior showcase.
Hyland's first acting gig was in 'Private Parts' where she played one of Howard Stern's daughters at the age of five.
She then played an eight-year-old version of Audrey Hepburn in the self-titled, made-for-TV film, 'The Audrey Hepburn Story,' featuring Jennifer Love Hewitt as the lead. You can catch a glimpse of her here.
If you think Hyland looks familiar, it's probably because you've seen her previously on the network that helped her rise to stardom.
Hyland brushed elbows with soap queen Susan Lucci playing a brief--two episodes--role in 2000, on the now-canceled All My Children. Seven years later, she landed another small role on One Life to Live.
These weren't the only soaps on which Hyland appeared. For a year in 2001, she starred in Another World as a child found in a park.
From daytime, Hyland headed to primetime playing the daughter of a musician and a producer on NBC's Lipstick Jungle for a year until landing her role on Modern Family.
She had a mini-breakthrough role her second time on 'Law & Order' when she portrayed a psychotic student who killed her roommate in order to become the smartest girl at her school.
Hyland had minor roles in a few big films. In 1998, she starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd and Hayden Panettiere in 'The Object of My Affection.'
In 2004's 'Spanglish,' starring Adam Sandler, if you look really closely, you'll notice Hyland as one of the girls at a sleepover.
Three years later, she voiced a child in 'Blind Date' featuring Oscar-nominated Stanley Tucci.
She and Kunis are aware of their doppelganger status. Both have been mistakenly for the other in public … and in magazines including this Teen Vogue post.
After meeting each other in December 2010, Kunis told Hyland that she gets confused with the 'Modern Family' star all the time. Naturally, Kunis figured the best thing to do was play along.
Hyland liked the idea so much she asked Kunis if she could pretend to be her in public as well. She said yes.
After Charlie Sheen joined Twitter, Hyland was among the 26 lucky people he decided to follow. Unfortunately, she didn't view it this way, tweeting the following:
'FYI, I've never met @charliesheen in my LIFE, and he's following me now? Really creeped out. Ew. #notwinning.'
Hyland removed the tweet soon afterward.
Hey, it could have been worse. At least he didn't profess his love for you …
If you can't get enough of Hyland on the small screen, she'll be heading to theatres this year. Hyland's currently scheduled for three upcoming films: zombie-flick 'April Apocalypse,' high school film 'Gay Dude' and 'Struck by Lightning.'
The latter sets Hyland alongside Glee's Chris Colfer, Mad Men's Christina Hendricks and, naturally, her boyfriend, Matt Prokop.
No word on wedding bells for Sarah Hyland and long-term boyfriend at the moment; however, these 15 celebrities decided to elope.
