MEET SARAH HYLAND: The Teen Scene Stealer On 'Modern Family'

Photo: ABC screengrabs

She may play the slightly dim-witted, misunderstood and sometimes scantily clad Haley Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family, but actress Sarah Hyland is no dummy. Hyland’s been on the stage since age five, starring in Disney films and TV shows before landing on the network sitcom. If she looks familiar, it’s probably because you may have mistaken her for Mila Kunis (Someone needs to sign them up to play sisters!). Even tabloid magazine editors can’t tell the two apart.



See what you don’t know about Disney’s good girl.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.