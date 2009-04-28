Meet Samsung's First Google Android Phone

Engadget has photos and specs of the Samsung I7500, the no. 2 phone maker’s first phone based on Google’s (GOOG) Android operating system.

Looks nice enough, but doesn’t have multi-touch gesture controls like pinch-zooming maps and photos — which Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and Palm’s (PALM) forthcoming Pre both support. (That’s an Android limitation, not just Samsung’s.)

If it ever reaches the U.S., it’ll probably be on T-Mobile — the only U.S. GSM-based wireless provider that’s agreed to sell Google phones. (The phone has 1700 MHz frequency support, meaning it can use T-Mobile’s 3G network.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.