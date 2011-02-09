Meet Samir Barai: The Deaf Hedge Fund Manager Who Will Be Charged With Insider Trading Today

Today three portfolio managers and one analyst were charged with insider trading.



One of the men is former Citi hedge-fund manager Samir Barai.

He runs an eponymous New York-based firm called Barai Capital.

Last week it came to light that Barai was being investigated by the FBI. Days later we found out Barai Capital was closing.

Barai is allegedly “CC-1” in the FBI complaint against alleged inside trader Wini Jiau, who was arrested in December.

The FBI raided his $100 million fund in November, and took recordings of telephone calls in which Barai and one of his analysts allegedly discussed inside information with Wini Jiau about tech companies Marvell Technology and Nvidia.

Barai apparently taped conversations because he had hearing problems. He was born 96% deaf with bilateral neursensory hearing loss. According to the WSJ, “he has a severe, lifelong hearing impairment, and uses hearing aids and other technology to communicate, including while on telephone calls.”

At Citi, Barai worked for the now shuttered Tribeca fund. The bank closed Tribeca in 2007 because of average returns, but Barai’s tech, media and telecom stock portfolio produced strong returns and was described by AR as a “gifted investor.” He launched his own firm in 2008.

Before Citi he worked for Ziff Brothers Investments for 11 years. He’s a Harvard Business School and Stern grad.

On his LinkedIn profile, he writes:

I am constantly looking for new technology trends, datapoints, up to date trends and ideas that would support my investment management goals.

According to the FBI complaint, Barai Capital earned more than $820,000 in May and June 2008 from trading ahead of Marvell’s earnings based on inside information provided by Ms. Jiau.

Here’s a who’s who of all the people so-far ensnared in the FBI’s investigation >

