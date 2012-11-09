Meet Sam Gordon, The Little Girl Who Is Absolutely Dominating Her All-Boys Football League

Sam Gordon, a 9-year-old girl from Salt Lake City, is absolutely dominating her all-boys football league. Gordon, who is in her first season playing, has scored 35 touchdowns and has 1,900 yards.



Her father uploaded video of her highlights from this season to YouTube on Tuesday night and it’s already gone viral. Sam and her father went on Good Morning America today. The most adorable quote from Sam: “It’s just fun because all the boys are like, ‘whoa, it’s a girl.'” Watch:



Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Watch More News Videos at ABC [2012 Presidential Election [Entertainment & Celebrity News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.