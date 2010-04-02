Meet SAI's Best Commenters: Sammy The Walrus IV

In the coming weeks, we’re going to be highlighting the efforts of some of our most prolific commenters here at SAI.



Once we came to that decision, we knew exactly who to profile first:

Sammy the Walrus IV. (That’s ‘the fourth’, not ‘number four’.)

Sammy is definitely a consistent reader, but it might be a stretch to call him a ‘fan’ of SAI. Take for example, this response to a video we recently ran of Dennis Crowley screwing around in a hotel lobby:

am i shocked that this video was made into a SAI blog post? No. am i shocked that this post actually has more views that 60% of the daily stories on here? No. am i shocked that SAI resorts to flat out 1909-era yellow journalism titles in order to attract views? No. so in summary, this is a pretty average SAI post. p.s. I heard that Alaska (your former Silicon Valley beat writer who got hit by a car while trying to take photos of Silicon Valley squirrels for Carlson’s pet project: “The true nuts of Silicon Valley”) got a job at Apple as front door glass cleaner. Can the SAI staff confirm this using your long list of inside sources or contacts? (This time please exclude all Starbucks, Subway, and Apple retail contacts). thank you

Clearly, he isn’t 100% on board with what we do here, but he’s always happy to share his suggestions as to how we might better ourselves:

I been saying all along…SAI should do playboy meets Wall Street Journal. any article about women and or written by BI female interns scores multiples the page views of your other “journalistic pieces”.

Noted.

He’s also been sceptical of our reporting in the past:

and your source isn’t one of the following: 1) Dan Frommer 2) Tucan Sam 3) DJ Pauly D right?

None of this is to say that the Walrus is unwilling to give credit where it’s due:

ugh. I have to dish out one of my 12 compliments for 2010 on this one. informative chart. much more useful than all your other charts.

Occasionally he is genuinely moved by something SAI produces, such as Nick Carlson’s expose on Mark Zuckerberg:

I would like to nominate you, Nick Carlson, for a journalism Emmy for this far-reaching and soul-wrenching inside look at one of the world’s most visionary thinkers since King Tut and his lover Sula Sula Tibata.

Over time, though, Sammy came to fear that the story was making Nick lose sight of his priorities:

think its safe to now call this: Its Official. Nick Carlson is cheating on Tim Armstong with this Zuckerburg Kid.

Sammy might give us a hard time, but he’s happy to stick up for us when we are unfairly slighted elsewhere. For instance, when Dan Frommer was referred to as merely an ‘editor’ by another media outlet, he assured us:

I just finished writing a very angry letter to G4TV and their deliberate attempt of leaving out “Deputy” out of your title. Deputies for online blogs are a big deal and should not be taken lightly.

He’s even willing to help us with stories from time to time:

Also, I currently clean bathrooms at Apple headquarters in Cupertino on Saturdays and Sundays. I recently was promoted to the bathroom of Steve Jobs’ Assistant’s Assistant. Do you want me to email you too so we can discuss this and possible story topics?

In fact, deep down, he really cares, and is showing his appreciation to the whole team — except, sadly, your humble correspondent himself:

Just pre-ordered 15 ipads- will send one to each Emmy-award winning journalist at SAI. maybe next year you will be included Nick. just keep up the beat on Zuckerburg and Armstrong and the academy will soon recognise your efforts.

Of course, he’ll be keeping one for himself:

If i can get my Teen Weekly, Glamour, Homemakers of New England, and Walruses Gone Wild magazines on the iPad, I’m going out and getting one tomorrow.

In the end, it’s really not about us; Sammy is a commenter’s commenter, coming here day after day for the community:

I know I say this every week, but i love the comments. Love it. Love it. No other blog on the internet has so much distaste, anger, and hostility found in the SAI comments. Love it.

So do we, Sammy.

