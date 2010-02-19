Vladimir Sergeevich Lisin was born in the Russian town of Ivanovo, also know as the Red Manchester, in 1956.

In the 1970s and 1980s he completed a metal engineering degree at the Siberian Metallurgist Institute, and economics and management degrees at a Russian business school.

After graduation, Lisin climbed from an entry steelmaker position to a deputy chief at a steel factory, which later was acquired by Mittal Steel.

Lisin is a professor of Economic Sciences and Engineering authoring more than 150 scientific publications, including 16 books on the science of metallurgy.

He is married with three children.