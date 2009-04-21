Meet Rocketboom's New Host: YouTube Starlet Caitlin Hill

Rocketboom, one of the Web’s first daily video blogs, has a new host: YouTube personality Caitlin Hill, originally from Australia, is taking over for Joanne Colan, who has left the show after almost three years. Colan, of course, replaced the show’s original host, Amanda Congdon.

Hill is YouTube’s 49th most subscribed director of all time, with 70,000 followers. And she’s had a few very big hits on YouTube: One about ‘Lonelygirl’ with more than 4 million views. But most of her most-popular videos are two years old.

Rocketboom’s last 20 videos have gotten an average 11,000 plays on YouTube — not bad, but not great. (One hit, “Twittering,” got 83,000.) Last year, Rocketboom scored a distribution deal with Sony Pictures.

Here’s Hill’s first episode:

And here’s Congdon’s latest episode of “Sometimes Daily,” the video blog she’s been doing since last May, which doesn’t seem to have much of a following.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.