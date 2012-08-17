MEET RILEY KEOUGH: Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Who Is Stealing The Limelight 35 Years After His Death

Photo: Getty
Today marks the 35th anniversary of Elvis Presley‘s death on August 16, 1977.On Wednesday, thousands of fans converged at Graceland to commemorate the King and got a surprise welcome from the music superstar’s former wife and daughter—marking the first time Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley have appeared together at the annual gathering.
Noticeably absent was Lisa Marie’s beautiful, 23-year-old budding actress daughter: Riley Keough.
But Keough is busy shooting a “Mad Max” reboot in Africa alongside Charlize Theron and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, after starring in this summer’s Steven Soderbergh-directed “Magic Mike.”
And she has three films lined up after that.
From taking over the big screen today to modelling in her younger years, Keough, who was born 12 years after her famous grandfather died, has chosen to follow in her family’s show business footsteps.
With Elvis officially gone for 35 years and Lisa Marie putting her music career on hold, it is Keough who is set to take her grandfather’s place in the limelight.
May 29, 1989: Danielle Riley Keough is born to Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Riley, as she is called, is the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Riley (centre) has one brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, and two half-sisters, twins Finley and Harper Lockwood—from her mother's current husband, musician Michael Lockwood.
Before Lockwood, Riley's stepfathers included Michael Jackson, who her mother Lisa Marie Presley was married to from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage, Presley's husband from 2002-2004. Check out the below family photo from elvis-postcards.com.
August 2004: Riley appears on the cover of Vogue magazine alongside her mother, Lisa Marie, and grandmother, Priscilla.
2006-2008: Riley dated musician Ryan Cabrera, seven years her senior. Listen to Cabrera's song below about the former couple's relationship.
August 16, 2012: It has been 35 years since Riley's grandfather, Elvis Presley, died of a heart attack at home after battling prescription drug abuse. Fans, along with Riley's mother and grandmother, gather at Graceland to commemorate The King.
