MEET RILEY KEOUGH: Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Who Is Stealing The Limelight 35 Years After His Death

Today marks the 35th anniversary of Elvis Presley‘s death on August 16, 1977.On Wednesday, thousands of fans converged at Graceland to commemorate the King and got a surprise welcome from the music superstar’s former wife and daughter—marking the first time Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley have appeared together at the annual gathering.



Noticeably absent was Lisa Marie’s beautiful, 23-year-old budding actress daughter: Riley Keough.

But Keough is busy shooting a “Mad Max” reboot in Africa alongside Charlize Theron and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, after starring in this summer’s Steven Soderbergh-directed “Magic Mike.”

And she has three films lined up after that.

From taking over the big screen today to modelling in her younger years, Keough, who was born 12 years after her famous grandfather died, has chosen to follow in her family’s show business footsteps.

With Elvis officially gone for 35 years and Lisa Marie putting her music career on hold, it is Keough who is set to take her grandfather’s place in the limelight.

