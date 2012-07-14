MEET RILEY KEOUGH: Elvis' 23-Year-Old Granddaughter Who's Going To Be A Huge Star

Photo: Getty

Like Rafiki presenting a baby Simba over the African landscape in “The Lion King,” Riley Keough was first introduced to the world as a newborn on the cover of People magazine in 1989.And although Keough was born 12 years after her uber famous grandfather, Elvis Presley, had already died, the now 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough was destined for fame—whether she liked it or not.



Apparently the showbiz scion liked it, because Keough has chosen to continue in her famous family’s footsteps.

First as a model and now an actress, Keough is set to star in a series of big budget films, such as the “Mad Max” reboot she is currently filming in Africa alongside Charlize Theron.

Most recently, Keough can be seen playing a pink-haired stripper in the Steven Soderbergh-directed “Magic Mike.”

It was on the set of the stripper flick that Keough met her current fiancé, 22-year-old English actor Alex Pettyfer.

Pettyfer told The Hollywood Reporter, “Riley is one of the most talented people I’ve come across. Growing up, I watched Faye Dunaway, Jane Fonda, Tuesday Weld. They were truly classic movie stars. Riley, for me, is destined to be one of the greats.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.