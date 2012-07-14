MEET RILEY KEOUGH: Elvis' 23-Year-Old Granddaughter Who's Going To Be A Huge Star

Photo: Getty
Like Rafiki presenting a baby Simba over the African landscape in “The Lion King,” Riley Keough was first introduced to the world as a newborn on the cover of People magazine in 1989.And although Keough was born 12 years after her uber famous grandfather, Elvis Presley, had already died, the now 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough was destined for fame—whether she liked it or not.
Apparently the showbiz scion liked it, because Keough has chosen to continue in her famous family’s footsteps.
First as a model and now an actress, Keough is set to star in a series of big budget films, such as the “Mad Max” reboot she is currently filming in Africa alongside Charlize Theron.
Most recently, Keough can be seen playing a pink-haired stripper in the Steven Soderbergh-directed “Magic Mike.”
It was on the set of the stripper flick that Keough met her current fiancé, 22-year-old English actor Alex Pettyfer.
Pettyfer told The Hollywood Reporter, “Riley is one of the most talented people I’ve come across. Growing up, I watched Faye Dunaway, Jane Fonda, Tuesday Weld. They were truly classic movie stars. Riley, for me, is destined to be one of the greats.”
May 29, 1989: Danielle Riley Keough is born to Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Riley, as she is called, is the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
Riley (centre) has one brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, and two half-sisters, twins Finley and Harper Lockwood—from her mother's current husband, musician Michael Lockwood.
Before Lockwood, Riley's stepfathers included Michael Jackson, who her mother Lisa Marie Presley was married to from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage, Presley's husband from 2002-2004. Check out the below family photo from elvis-postcards.com.
August 2004: Riley appears on the cover of Vogue magazine alongside her mother, Lisa Marie, and grandmother, Priscilla.
2006-2008: Riley dated musician Ryan Cabrera, seven years her senior. Listen to Cabrera's song below about the former couple's relationship.
