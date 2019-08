Neil Gaiman’s epic novel “American Gods” — about new and old gods facing off in modern America — is now a series on Starz starring Ricky Whittle. We spoke with Whittle to find out what it’s like to be the next big TV hero and which of the gods in the show he would choose to worship.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.