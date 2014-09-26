Meet Ricky Dillon, The Charming 22-Year Old YouTube Star With Millions Of Fans

Ricky Dillon is not your average 22-year-old.

Four years ago, he started uploading the music videos he was making with his friends to YouTube.

Now as a member of YouTube sensation Our2ndLife, Ricky has accumulated a fan base of millions. The group — made up of five guys who met at a YouTube convention — traveled the country on a 19-city tour this summer, and thousands of screaming girls turned out to see them perform.

But Ricky has his own fans, too. He’s represented by YouTube network Fullscreen, and his personal YouTube channel has more than 1.7 million subscribers and 75.6 million views.

