Presenting The World's Most Expensive Motorcycle: "Porcupine"

Photo: Bonhams courtesy DRIVEN

An ultra-rare 1954 AJS E95 “Porcupine” is set to smash records and become the world’s most expensive motorcycle at Bonhams‘ automotive auction at Quail Lodge in Carmel, CA on August 18. One of just four E95s ever built, the Porcupine (so nicknamed because of the spiked cooling fins on its cylinder head) was created as a works racer by British manufacturer AJS.



One of the most legendary motorcycles in history owing to its brief but astonishing racing success and extreme rarity, the example on offer at the Bonhams sale is expected to fetch up to $750,000.

That will shatter the current world record of $520,000 for a 1915 Cyclone Board Track Racer set in 2008. “As far as motorcycles go, the Porcupine is at the very top,” Bonhams CEO Malcolm Barber tells DRIVEN.

“It is arguably the most beautiful, graceful and innovative racing motorcycle ever built, the perfect blend of technology and art.”

