This guy is one of the biggest driving forces behind Justin Bieber's stardom -- and he doesn't even have a Wikipedia page

Before this year, chances are the only time someone had ever heard of 36-year-old music producer Jason Boyd — who goes by the name ‘Poo Bear’ — was in the footnotes of a song credit. And who is spending tons of time there?

That could all be changing since the Connecticut-born, Atlanta-raised songwriter has had a major breakout year, mainly thanks to Justin Bieber’s praise and the mega hits “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?” that Boyd helped to write.

Since the songs debuted, both Rolling Stone and Fader have written about the “ace songwriter.”

And on Thursday, The New York Times published its huge profile on one of the brightest rising stars in the music business. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was that even after being in the industry for 19 years and helping to write numerous hit songs like 112’s “Peaches and Cream,” Boyd still doesn’t have his own Wikipedia page.



But Boyd isn’t a brand-new member of the Bieber crew. The two met in Las Vegas in 2013, according to The Times, and collaborated on Bieber’s “Hold Tight” single as well as his “Journals” compilation.

Boyd was also there when Bieber was arrested for a DUI and “drag racing” in Miami and travelled with the singer all over the world. Bieber frequently appears in Poo Bear’s Instagrams, and vice versa.



The Times reports Boyd has gotten very little credit from artists in the past and has dealt with numerous “shady” deals since he signed his first record contract when he was just 13 years old.

Bieber was one of the first to give him any public recognition.



Now with two major hits with one of the biggest artists in the world under his belt, artists are coming to Boyd in droves — and he’s doubled his studio fee, he told The Times.

With Bieber’s spotlight now shining on Boyd, chances are he won’t be Wikipedia page-less for long.

Read the full New York Times profile on Poo Bear here.

