Meet Politico's Next Generation

This morning, Politico editor-in-chief John Harris and executive editor Jim VandehHei sent a memo to staffers introducing them to a slate of new hires, editors and reporters.From the memo, via Romenesko:
Hillary Frey: Media and style editor. Formerly media editor at the New York Observer. “Hillary can flat-out write – and her mission is simple: to help us dominate coverage of political media and the political social scene.”
Maggie Haberman: Lead political writer. Formerly a 12-year veteran New York Post reporter. “Anyone who follows New York politics knows Maggie as a scoop artist and a punchy writer.”
Kim Hart: Politics and policy of tech reporter. “A former Washington Post reporter who runs a widely respected technology blog at The Hill, is joining us to cover the politics and policy of the technology sector.”
Scott Wong: Congressional reporter. “A high-impact reporter at The Arizona Republic, will be moving east to join our congressional team.”
Sarah Kliff: Healthcare reporter. Formerly of Newsweek.
Jennifer Haberkorn: Healthcare reporter. Formerly of The Washington Times.
There has also been an expansion of their Web team.
Also in the memo:
- There’s going to be a “very significant expansion of our policy coverage.”
- They will hire “more editors to lighten the burden on our core editors.”
Read the full internal memo from “VandeHarris” at Poynter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.