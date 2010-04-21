Meet Politico's Next Generation

John Harris sounds the news.

This morning, Politico editor-in-chief John Harris and executive editor Jim VandehHei sent a memo to staffers introducing them to a slate of new hires, editors and reporters.From the memo, via Romenesko:



Hillary Frey: Media and style editor. Formerly media editor at the New York Observer. “Hillary can flat-out write – and her mission is simple: to help us dominate coverage of political media and the political social scene.”

Maggie Haberman: Lead political writer. Formerly a 12-year veteran New York Post reporter. “Anyone who follows New York politics knows Maggie as a scoop artist and a punchy writer.”

Kim Hart: Politics and policy of tech reporter. “A former Washington Post reporter who runs a widely respected technology blog at The Hill, is joining us to cover the politics and policy of the technology sector.”

Scott Wong: Congressional reporter. “A high-impact reporter at The Arizona Republic, will be moving east to join our congressional team.”

Sarah Kliff: Healthcare reporter. Formerly of Newsweek.

Jennifer Haberkorn: Healthcare reporter. Formerly of The Washington Times.

There has also been an expansion of their Web team.

Also in the memo:

There’s going to be a “very significant expansion of our policy coverage.”

They will hire “more editors to lighten the burden on our core editors.”

Read the full internal memo from “VandeHarris” at Poynter.

