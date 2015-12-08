This history-making model made a public appeal to Victoria's Secret to walk the runway

The Victoria’s Secret show airs on December 8 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The retailer infamously does not showcase curvier models.

This summer, plus size model Denise Bidot told The Daily Mail that she’d love to be a Victoria’s Secret model. That would make her the first plus-size woman to strut Victoria’s Secret’s iconic (if over-the-top) runway and to pose its famed catalogues.

But even though Bidot will not be strutting the runway this year, the curvy model has already been making history, and she’s encouraging people to embrace themselves — no matter their size or their stretch marks.

Find out more about the stunning model.

Bidot was raised by a single mother. She watched her mother diet constantly, and that helped shift the way she thought about beauty and size. 'I didn't want to go through that, and I didn't want my children to through that either. It's crazy, because now I'm a size 14 and my mum is a size 14! She comes to shows with me, and I think it has been helping her throughout the whole process. I am still honored to be able to help my mother gain her confidence -- along with all women in the world,' she said to Latina. Bidot's family all had traditional jobs -- they were doctors and lawyers, she said in an interview with Latina. She told Latina that she wanted to do things differently -- so she asked her mother if she could go to Los Angeles for a week instead of having a quinceañera. By the time she was 18 years old, she had moved there to pursue acting. But, Latina reported, Bidot would go to auditions and would constantly be told she had to lose weight. Bidot went to cosmetology school, and when she was doing one plus-size model's make up -- she got discovered. Soon, she was strutting the runway at New York Fashion Week -- and the iconic Anna Wintour was there. She made history. She was the first ever plus-size Latina model to strut New York Fashion Week's catwalk, according to Essence. Bidot has modelled for many consumer brands, like Target, Forever21 Plus, and Target. Bidot went unretouched in a video campaign for swimsuitsforall this summer. The campaign was appropriately titled, 'Beach Body. Not Sorry.' swimsuitsforall/YouTube Source: YouTube She even showed off her cellulite and stretch marks. 'I'm proud of my stretch marks. For so long in my life, I thought those were things I needed to hide or things that made me imperfect, and I came to realise that those are the qualities that made me unique,' she said to PopSugar. swimsuitsforall/YouTube Source: PopSugar Now, she's an activist for body positivity. She wants to change the way women feel about themselves. 'It is about time we reprogram the way women think, and I think it is important to push that toward women who need to understand that beauty is not one-sided,' she said to Popsugar. And she doesn't care what people think of her -- or what they call her, for that matter. 'I think other people have a problem with (the term 'plus-size') more than I do. I don't care what you call me. I'm glad to even have a place in this fashion industry. Plus-size, straight-size, in-betweenie -- I don't care regardless,' she said in an interview with designer Sophie Simmons for Cosmopolitan. 'I'm just a woman. I'm a curvy woman, and hopefully some day they do end up cutting out the word plus-size. But, for right now it's nice to just have a section for us,' she said to Simmons. Bidot is also a mother. She's not sure how she is a successful model and a mother at the same time; it's a lot of work. 'It's funny, because there's no real science or anything. You just make it happen! I'm one of those people that knows everything is possible if I just work really hard. So, I have this beautiful six-year-old daughter, and an amazing career that people can only dream about.,' she said to Latina. Even though she's a model, she still has to take her daughter to school...as evidenced in this photo. It's clear they are very close. She told the Daily Mail that she would ''would love to see a plus-size Victoria's Secret model' walk across the famed runway someday. She would love to be one herself. 'That is a dream job. Of course I would be honored to be the first plus-size Victoria's Secret model,' she said to The Daily Mail. 'I would die to be the first.' 'How powerful would that be?' She said to The Daily Mail. 'It would be so cool to see someone curvy and confident on that catwalk and hopefully that is not far off.' But she's evidently making history already -- she's changing the way the retail and fashion industry think about curvy women.

