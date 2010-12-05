Piers Morgan: Following Larry King Is Like Following Frank Sinatra At The Sands

Photo: CNN.com

Earlier this year CNN hired Piers Morgan to revive its 8pm slot long occupied by Larry King.



On Thursday American’s got a taste of what Morgan’s show will look (and sound!) like when he gave an interview to fellow host Wolf Blitzer. Get ready to learn more about soccer, America!

Morgan, who is well known in Britain for his stints as a journalist, newspaper editor, and a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (cf. Susan Boyle) told Morgan

In his CNN debut, Morgan humbly said he’s “not going to win this one” with regard to filling Larry King’s shoes and that “”Following Larry is a bit like following Frank Sinatra at the Sands in Vegas.” He also described his show, which debuts in January, thusly:

“I like it to be a theatre where two protagonists come in and we have fun and it’s probing and it’s challenging, a little bit edgy perhaps and occasionally dangerous, where no one quite knows what’s going to happen next.”

Further highlights and video below.

On Julian Assange and WikiLeaks:

The difficulty is in the nature of the material [Assange] is putting out there… It is dangerous territory if it is too gossipy … It’s not important enough to justify what they are doing … [but] I think it is hypocritical of journalists to say what [Assange] is doing is heinous.

On Prince William and Kate Middleton:

Kate has learned from what happened to Princess Diana … I like the way she handled it … Prince William has chosen his bride carefully … his mum would be proud of him.

On Quatar winning the spot to host the FIFA World Cup:

England and America both lost out… we all feel pretty miffed about it… [England] invented [football] and we could not have put a bigger bid together than we did…If FIFa is corrupt, then it should be exposed…English football fans will not take this quietly.



