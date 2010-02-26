Meet Paul Greenberg: Time Inc.'s New Digital Lifestyle President

Time Inc. Lifestyle Group president Steve Sachs has brought in an impressive hire to run its digital operations: Paul Greenberg. Greenberg, the new president of the digital Lifestyle Group will run 10 sites including RealSimple.com, MyRecipes.com and Health.com.

Greenberg leaves TV Guide Online as executive vice president and general manager, where he boosted traffic by more than 400% during his three-year tenure. He also worked at MTV Networks as vice president of business operations for MTV.com, where he brought in partnerships and helped double the site’s traffic and revenue within a year.

Greenberg told us in a phone interview that he plans on growing traffic across Time Inc.’s existing sites but is also scouting for acquisitions and new site launch opportunities.

What kind of sites? Cooking, home improvement and health are the growing categories, according to Greenberg. But he is working with other members of the Time Inc. team to figure out which sites might work for them.

Greenberg also worked as senior vice president, Global Business Development and Partner Relations at MediaNet, a mostly B2B company that provides a product suite for web and application developers. “It is essentially iTunes in a box for white labels,” Greenberg said. Using that experience, Greenberg said he will be looking into new revenue streams for Time Inc.’s sites.

So will there be more paid services and paywalls?

“Everything is on the table,” Greenberg said, adding that with new platforms like the Apple iPad coming out, Time Inc. is willing to experiment. “We’ve seen that consumers are willing to pay if you can show them value.”

“I don’t have the silver bullet, but I’m open to everything,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg’s first day is March 15. He’ll report directly to Sachs.

