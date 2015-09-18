Meet the French billionaire intent on a multi-billion dollar dealmaking spree in the US

Patrick Drahi, the billionaire founder of telecoms company Altice, is back on the acquisition trail.
The European company has struck a $US17.7 billion deal to buy Cablevision, becoming the fourth biggest cable operator in the US.
That is just the latest in a series of deals by the ambitious company.
It struck a deal to buy US cable group Suddenlink earlier this year, and considered a deal with Time Warner Cable.
Back in Europe, it bid for local rival Bouygues. In 2014, it acquired assets in Brazil from Portugal Telecom and agreed a deal to buy local rival SFR for $US23 billion.
He now has his heart set on the US market. Altice has successfully deployed what is called a quadruple-play model in Europe, bundling fixed and mobile phone, internet and cable TV together in one service.
“My vision is to do the same in the US, but bigger,” he told Ruth Bender at The Wall Street Journal this summer.
Here is everything you need to know about the billionaire that is likely to be front page news in America.
Drahi was born in 1963 in Casablanca, Morocco to a two maths teachers, both Moroccan Jews. He used to grade the exams his parents brought home, according to The Wall Street Journal.
He graduated from the elite university École Polytechnique and École Nationale Supérieure de Télécommunications de Paris, with his postgraduate degree coming in optics and electronics.
Drahi would meet his wife, Lina Drahi, at a college party in the late 80s. An hour into meeting her, he proposed marriage -- she said yes. They have four kids.
He then flew to the US in hopes of finding something bigger -- he drove around in a rented car, and looked for investors such as Bill Daniels. 'It was the Wild West for me. Those US cable investors were icons,' Drahi told The Wall Street Journal.
After a stint working for Kinnevik-Millsat and working as a consultant, he founded two cable companies: Sud Cable Services in 2004 and Mediareseaux in 1995.
