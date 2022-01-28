Boom Supersonic’s ultra-fast planes that United Airlines is set to begin flying in 2029 will be built and tested in North Carolina

Boom Supersonic is a Colorado-based startup that’s leading the development of supersonic aircraft to usher in a new era of commercial air travel.

In June 2021, it partnered with United Airlines, which is on track to become the first US airline to fly supersonic jet aircraft thanks to an order for 15 of Boom’s flagship aircraft, Overture. A rendering of a Boom Overture aircraft in United Airlines colors. Boom Supersonic Read more:

United Airlines is buying 15 supersonic jets that could fly Newark to London in less than 4 hours

Boom hopes to get travelers flying greater than the speed of sound by 2030, less than 30 years since the iconic Concorde’s retirement from the skies in 2003. Read more:

Boom Supersonic just sold 15 faster-than-sound jets to United. Its CEO explains how fuel efficiency and better economics will help him succeed where the Concorde failed.

Overture is a Concorde-like plane that plans to fly at Mach 1.7, or about 1,300 miles (2,092km) per hour, which is greater than the speed of sound.

Up to 88 passengers will fly in Overture in a 1-1 all-business class configuration.

Overture aims to also fly above traditional aircraft at a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet (18,288.00m). No current commercial aircraft can currently access that height.

The New York-London route is a prime candidate for the aircraft with United touting a three-hour and 30-minute journey time from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport to the UK capital. Newark-Los Angeles would be slightly shorter if overland flights are permitted. A rendering of a Boom Overture aircraft in United Airlines colors. Boom Supersonic

Other potential routes include Newark-Frankfurt, Germany at just four hours… A rendering of a Boom Overture aircraft in United Airlines colors. Boom Supersonic

And San Francisco-Tokyo, Japan at six hours. Overture’s range, however, would have to be extended to make this route work without stopping for fuel. A rendering of a Boom Overture aircraft in United Airlines colors. Boom Supersonic

Overture, in its service for United, will be net-zero carbon and be powered by sustainable aviation fuel. A rendering of a Boom Overture aircraft in United Airlines colors. Boom Supersonic

United’s sustainability efforts include a plan to become “100% green by 2050 by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions 100%.” United Airlines’ ‘Eco-Skies’ Boeing 737. Greg K__ca/Shutterstock.com United Airlines just became the first airline in history to operate a passenger flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel

But making Overture mainstream would require an expansion of a sustainable aviation fuel infrastructure as the biofuels are currently limited to certain airports. Sustainable aviation fuel powering an Air France aircraft. ERIC PIERMONT:AFP/Getty

A total of 15 aircraft to be purchased were outlined in the agreement with options for 35 more if United desires. A single model costs $US200 ($AU285) million, making the deal worth $US3 ($AU4) billion. A rendering of a Boom Overture aircraft in United Airlines colors. Boom Supersonic Source: Washington Post

The deal is not yet set in stone. Boom will have to meet “United’s demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements.”

Overture is expected to debut in 2025 with its first flight planned for 2026.

The first passengers are expected to fly on Overture in 2029, truly marking the beginning of a new era for supersonic travel.

The development of the Overture is currently in the prototype phase. Boom rolled out the XB-1, dubbed the “Baby Boom,” in October 2020 with plans to fly the aircraft from a base in Mojave, California in 2022. Read more:

The startup that wants to bring back ultra-fast supersonic travel just unveiled the prototype for its Overture passenger plane – take a look at the XB-1

However, before the aircraft can fly, the Baby Boom’s General Electric J85 engines need to go through rigorous testing. engine testing. Boom Supersonic Source: Boom Supersonic

As of January 2022, the engines were in the ground testing phase at Centennial Airport near Denver, Colorado. Boom needs to ensure the XB-1 systems meet or exceed specifications before the plane is sent to California for flight testing. engine testing. Boom Supersonic Source: Boom Supersonic

While the prototype is currently being tested near Denver, the company revealed on Wednesday that it has chosen Greensboro, North Carolina, to build and test the Overture jet that airlines hope to eventually operate. Overture factory. Boom Supersonic CNBC Source: Boom Supersonic

According to Boom, the plant is expected to employ more than 2,400 workers by 2032, cover 65 acres, and have an economic impact of more than $US32.3 ($AU46) billion over 20 years. plant in Greensboro, North Carolina. Boom Supersonic CNBC Source: Boom Supersonic

“This is the right choice for us and we couldn’t be more excited,” Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic told CNBC. “Greensboro brings a significant, local skilled labor population and there are more than two hundred aerospace suppliers in the state. Many will be key suppliers for The Overture.” . Boom Supersonic CNBC Source: Boom Supersonic

The company explained it will continue to design planes at its Colorado headquarters, but chose Greensboro for building and testing due to its close proximity to the Atlantic coast. on bridge. Boom Supersonic CNBC Source: Boom Supersonic

“The vast majority of our flight tests will be over the water, where the plane can speed up so there is not a sonic boom over populated areas,” Scholl said. takeoff. Boom Supersonic CNBC Source: Boom Supersonic

United isn’t the only airline interested in Overture, however. Japan Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways are both investors in Boom with pre-orders for the aircraft.

Boom’s aircraft may also fly the US president as the US Air Force is interested in using Overture as a future “Air Force One.” Read more:

The Boom Overture jet is vying to become the first supersonic Air Force One — here’s an early look

United has been at the forefront of investing in new aircraft technologies, even if they are years away from being realized.

In February 2021, United entered the urban air mobility realm with a $US1 ($AU1) billion order for electric vertical takeoff and land from Archer. Read more:

United just ordered $US1 ($AU1) billion worth of eVTOLs from a startup that aims to launch intra-city passenger flights in 2024

United’s regional airline partner Mesa Airlines will operate the aircraft intended to shuttle passengers to and from major airports in congested cities, like Los Angeles.