Meet Our New West Coast Bureau Chief, Matt Rosoff

Matt Rosoff is joining Business Insider as the West Coast Bureau Chief. He’ll be overseeing our excellent team out west as it expands.

Rosoff was previously with Business Insider from 2010-2012, before he made the foolish mistake of leaving. He went to IDG where he led CITEworld, an enterprise technology focused site. Prior to both Business Insider and CITEworld, he spent 10 years as an analyst at Directions on Microsoft.

We’re thrilled to have him back. He’s the rare tech writer that understands consumer companies and enterprise companies. He’s a sharp writer and reporter who delivers smart analysis based on solid reporting. He’s going to be a great help for editing and growing our west coast team.

If you want to know what kind of work Matt is capable of, here’s a taste of some of the great stuff he did during his last stint here.

