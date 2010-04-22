Meet Fabrice Tourre's Brother: Olivier

Vince Veneziani
Turns out disgraced Goldman VP Fabrice Tourre is a family man of sorts.

The Wall Street Journal has uncovered that Fabrice has a brother named Olivier Tourre who turns out to also be a finance whiz. He’s currently working for JP Morgan as a credit risk analyst at the bank’s private London offices.

Some quick facts about Oliver include:

  • He’s a Londoner.
  • He’s 31-years-old, just like his brother.
  • Fabrice and Oliver share an apartment, outside which the media has been camping.
  • He’s not connected to Fabrice’s alleged wrongdoings in any way.

Perhaps Olivier will be in Washington with his brother next week when he testifies at a US Senate hearing.

