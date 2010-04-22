Meet Fabrice Tourre's Brother: Olivier

Turns out disgraced Goldman VP Fabrice Tourre is a family man of sorts.



The Wall Street Journal has uncovered that Fabrice has a brother named Olivier Tourre who turns out to also be a finance whiz. He’s currently working for JP Morgan as a credit risk analyst at the bank’s private London offices.

Some quick facts about Oliver include:

He’s a Londoner.

He’s 31-years-old, just like his brother.

Fabrice and Oliver share an apartment, outside which the media has been camping.

He’s not connected to Fabrice’s alleged wrongdoings in any way.

Perhaps Olivier will be in Washington with his brother next week when he testifies at a US Senate hearing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.