Meet Obama's Inauguration Donors, Or The People You Have One Month Left To Befriend

In a new kind of openness, Barack Obama disclosed the list of the 243 donors (so far!) who gave more than $200 towards the funding of the inauguration events. But, unless you give $50k, or raise $300k, it’s unclear what you get. The 180 big givers—and the 7 mega-bundlers—are going to the 4-day partython.



More on that in a second, but first, who are these partygoers who you have barely over a monthly to befriend? Read on and get cracking, people; it takes work to worm your way into being someone’s plus-one!

Here’s the full list, searchable, by the way, and here is the list of who we found to be particularly bold-facey:

Robert Zemeckis, Big time movie producer and director, Forrest Gump

Sharon Stone, Actress

George Soros and four other Soros relations

Marc Simon, Bren Simon, Simon Property Group

David Shaw, DE Shaw

Mitch Kapor, Lotus founder

Howard Kagan, Harbinger Capital Partners

Lisa Henson (Puppeteer Jim Henson’s daughter)

Berry Gordy, Motown founder

Fiona Druckenmiller, Wife of Stanley and an ordained Interfaith reverend

Dale Chihuly, Glassmaker/artist

Ann Chambers, Cox Enterprises

Marcia Carsey, Carsey-Werner, TV Producer, Pal of Bill & Hillary

Halle Berry, Actress [Watch out, Michelle!]

Laurence Rockefeller

Jamie Foxx, Actor

Tim Collins, Ripplewood Holdings

Interesting mix, right? Sounds like a fun party to us.

Via Poltico, here’s what you get for that $50k and for being a bundler who gets 6 people each to pony up $50k:

Presidential Inaugural Committee 2009

Finance Event Schedule

Inaugural Finance Committee (IFC )

$300,000 (raise) – Finance Trustee

4 Trustee Tickets to all Inaugural Finance Committee Events

4 Trustee Tickets to all official Inaugural Events

$50,000 – Finance Chair

2 Preferred Tickets to all Inaugural Finance Committee Events

4 Preferred Tickets to official Inaugural Events

Saturday January 17th

TBD IFC Finance Late night event

Sunday January 18th

9:00am-2:00pm Registration

TBD IFC Welcome Brunch with Special Guest

TBD Official Inaugural Welcome Event (All levels)

TBD Official Inaugural Evening Event (All levels)

TBD NFC Thank You Dinner hosted by Penny Pritzker

Monday January 19th

TBD IFC Breakfast Meeting with Special Guests

TBD Official Inaugural Event (All levels)

TBD Official Inaugural Entertainment Event

TBD IFC Bi-Partisan Dinners

Tuesday January 20th

TBD Official Inaugural Parade

TBD Finance Swearing-in & parade watch party (along parade route)

TBD Official Inaugural Balls

