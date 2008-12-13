Meet Obama's Inauguration Donors, Or The People You Have One Month Left To Befriend

In a new kind of openness, Barack Obama disclosed the list of the 243 donors (so far!) who gave more than $200 towards the funding of the inauguration events. But, unless you give $50k, or raise $300k, it’s unclear what you get. The 180 big givers—and the 7 mega-bundlers—are going to the 4-day partython.
More on that in a second, but first, who are these partygoers who you have barely over a monthly to befriend? Read on and get cracking, people; it takes work to worm your way into being someone’s plus-one!
Here’s the full list, searchable, by the way, and here is the list of who we found to be particularly bold-facey:
- Robert Zemeckis, Big time movie producer and director, Forrest Gump
- Sharon Stone, Actress
- George Soros and four other Soros relations
- Marc Simon, Bren Simon, Simon Property Group
- David Shaw, DE Shaw
- Mitch Kapor, Lotus founder
- Howard Kagan, Harbinger Capital Partners
- Lisa Henson (Puppeteer Jim Henson’s daughter)
- Berry Gordy, Motown founder
- Fiona Druckenmiller, Wife of Stanley and an ordained Interfaith reverend
- Dale Chihuly, Glassmaker/artist
- Ann Chambers, Cox Enterprises
- Marcia Carsey, Carsey-Werner, TV Producer, Pal of Bill & Hillary
- Halle Berry, Actress [Watch out, Michelle!]
- Laurence Rockefeller
- Jamie Foxx, Actor
- Tim Collins, Ripplewood Holdings
Interesting mix, right? Sounds like a fun party to us.
Via Poltico, here’s what you get for that $50k and for being a bundler who gets 6 people each to pony up $50k:
Presidential Inaugural Committee 2009
Finance Event Schedule
Inaugural Finance Committee (IFC )
$300,000 (raise) – Finance Trustee
4 Trustee Tickets to all Inaugural Finance Committee Events
4 Trustee Tickets to all official Inaugural Events
$50,000 – Finance Chair
2 Preferred Tickets to all Inaugural Finance Committee Events
4 Preferred Tickets to official Inaugural Events
Saturday January 17th
TBD IFC Finance Late night event
Sunday January 18th
9:00am-2:00pm Registration
TBD IFC Welcome Brunch with Special Guest
TBD Official Inaugural Welcome Event (All levels)
TBD Official Inaugural Evening Event (All levels)
TBD NFC Thank You Dinner hosted by Penny Pritzker
Monday January 19th
TBD IFC Breakfast Meeting with Special Guests
TBD Official Inaugural Event (All levels)
TBD Official Inaugural Entertainment Event
TBD IFC Bi-Partisan Dinners
Tuesday January 20th
TBD Official Inaugural Parade
TBD Finance Swearing-in & parade watch party (along parade route)
TBD Official Inaugural Balls
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.