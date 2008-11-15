Meet NYC's Most Expensive Apartment: $65 Million

Are you freaking kidding us?



The New York Observer: A 78th-floor penthouse at the Time Warner centre came on today for $65 million, which works out to a bewildering $7,831 per square foot.

A bigger problem is that the monthly maintenance fees are $13,361 and the monthly taxes are $16,332, which means it costs an extra $356,316 per year to live there. On the bright side, the master bedroom suite happens to have an office, his-and-hers dressing rooms, his-and-hers bathrooms, and a gym, too. Then the condo has a 41-foot-long living room with floor-to-ceiling windows; a red lacquered corner library/office (not the first red lacquered library in town); a dining room with a view of the Hudson River; a chef’s kitchen (“and pantry with full laundry centre”); a screening room; and four other bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms.

Records suggest the apartment was sold for less than $30 million two years ago.

Looks like the Time Warner real estate is a better bet than its’ stock.

Here’s what happened to the past most expensive pads in town:

When an $80 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West came off the market late last month, it left a depressingly big hole in New York’s super-luxury apartment market. (As it happens, an 18th-floor duplex in the building is being quietly offered for $75 million, while Courtney Sale Ross’ sprawl at 740 Park is asking “over $60 million,” but neither are official listings, so they don’t quite count.) Not that anyone actually keeps track of such things (actually, of course they do), but a relatively unthrilling penthouse at The Mark was, thanks to its $60 million tag, briefly the most expensive apartment on the market in New York. That just changed.

Illustration from Brown Harris Stevens via The New York Observer.

