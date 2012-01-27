Meet NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, The Man Who Could Be Wall Street's New Worst Nightmare

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

At Tuesday’s State of the Union Address, Obama announced that he would be creating a new task force within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to coordinate all investigations on the causes of the subprime mortgage crises.The man he picked to co-chair that task force is New York’s Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman. It’s not a surprising choice. Schneiderman been aggressive in investigating banks for mortgage fraud in New York, and has taken a leadership role in mortgage fraud settlement negotiations between banks and state AGs around the country.



Here’s what he had to say about his new job (from the L.A. Times):

“We’re undertaking a more coordinated effort to pull together all of the various strands of investigations relating to the conduct that created the mortgage-backed securities bubble and led to the market crash…There have been investigations going on in various states and branches of the federal government…We’re now making a concerted effort to pull everything together and move forward aggressively to address these issues.”

Basically, if you’re not a New Yorker (Schneiderman is a former State Senator) and didn’t know him before, get ready to know him now. We’re making it easy for you.

