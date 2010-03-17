Meet Nouriel Roubini's New Partner: Gina Sanchez

Nouriel Roubini’s economic shop, the RGE monitor is staffing up!



Yesterday, the firm announced the hire of three new members of its markets, research, and staffing team: Gina Sanchez, Natalia Gurushina, and Arun Motianey.

Gina comes by way of the California Endowment system where she was an institutional asset managers.

But it seems that’s not all she did.

Her name and picture also turn up on the site of a low-grade movie: “The Smelly Janitor,” in which she played:

a woman on the street who finds herself uncontrollably attracted to The Janitor and chases him down the street.

As you can see, her headshot for film is way more stylish than her pro, turtlenecked picture that she uses when doing investment stuff.

And we’re pretty sure it’s her in the first scene kissing the guy across the counter in the trailer.



