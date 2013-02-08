Meet The New COO Of Evernote, A $1 Billion Enterprise Startup

Photo: Evernote

Billion-dollar startup Evernote recently appointed Ken Gullicksen as its new COO.He will be in charge of things like investor relations, corporate development, and sales and global support. Gullicksen will also be responsible for the different facets of Evernote Business.



But who is Gullicksen? Well, he actually has a pretty lengthy history at Evernote.

Gullicksen joined Evernote’s board of directors in 2009 after Morgenthaler Ventures, where Gullicksen was a general partner for more than 10 years, led a $10 million round in the startup. In 2011, Evernote hired Gullicksen away from the VC firm to lead its corporate development and acquisition strategy.

While at Evernote, Gullicksen has led all five of the company’s acquisitions and played a big role in Evernote’s rollout of its China-based service, Yinxiang Biji, Evernote CEO Phil Libin said in a press release.

Gullicksen has over 15 years worth of experience in Silicon Valley. He had his first taste of technology as an engineer at Sun Microsystems, but later shifted his focus to the corporate side. In his career, Gullicksen has held several executive roles at companies including Nortel Networks, and Hitachi-Raychem Display Systems.

Gullicksen holds a BS in electrical engineering from San Jose State University, and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

