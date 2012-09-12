Meet Dominique Strauss Kahn's New Girlfriend

Photo: Youtube Screenshot

Dominique Strauss Kahn may have been dumped by his wife Anne Sinclair, but the former IMF chief with a scandalous private life didn’t wait too long to find a new beau.Parisien magazine VSK has revealed this week that he is apparently dating a “bubbly 40 something” known as “Myriam”.



“DSK has become a gentlemen again”, the magazine reports, under the less tasteful headline “DSK forgets Anne with another”.

63-year-old DSK isn’t too happy about the reporting on his new love, and is apparently threatening to sue VSK for the publication of photos of the new couple. He may have another reason for not wanting the relationship to be publicized: according to the New York Post, “Myriam” is 43-year-old Myriam Aouffir, who works in social media for France Television. Aouffir is reportedly estranged from her husband, and has been seeing DSK for three months.

